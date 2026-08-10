The Whitney Houston Barbie Is Finally Here, And Her Iconic '80s Style Is Front And Center

Source: Whitney houston barbie doll mattel

It’s about time Whitney Houston got the Barbie treatment.

Mattel is celebrating the late superstar with a Barbie Signature Collector doll inspired by one of the most recognizable moments of her career: the colorful, high-energy frock from her 1987 hit, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

The doll takes us straight back to the popular music video, recreating Houston’s purple bodycon dress, colorful drop earrings, bold eye makeup, and extravagant ’80s glamour. Complete with a microphone stand, Barbie’s miniature version of “The Voice” looks every bit of the fabulous legend our girl was.

Whitney Houston is a Barbie Girl Now

The doll was created in collaboration with Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, and president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, as well as Primary Wave Music. She worked closely with Barbie’s design team to ensure the details captured the singer’s signature style and spirit.

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The Whitney Houston Barbie was unveiled on August 8 during the fifth annual Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta, representing yet another celebration of the icon more than four decades after she first began to change music and pop culture. Retailing for $60, the doll is available through Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Mattel Creations.

Whitney Houston Has Always Been Barbie Material

Of course, Houston’s voice is rightfully at the center of her legacy, but her stardom has always gone beyond the music. The New Jersey native’s fashion is just as memorable as her one-of-a-kind sound. From sparkling gowns and elegant stage looks to her effortless off-duty style, featuring classic leather jackets and distressed jeans, Houston was that girl in every era she entered. Her big hair, vibrant makeup, sequins, shoulder pads, and unapologetic aura helped define an aesthetic that is still relevant today.

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

For longtime fans, this Barbie is bigger than a collectible. It’s a miniature celebration of a woman whose voice, beauty, fashion, and presence remain unmatched. Decades later, we still wanna dance with Whitney.

The Whitney Houston Barbie Is Finally Here, And Her Iconic '80s Style Is Front And Center was originally published on hellobeautiful.com