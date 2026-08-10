Barack Obama & Larry David Hilariously Recreate The Tan Suit "Scandal" Of 2014

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Believe it or not, there was a time when President Barack Obama wearing a tan suit to a press conference was turned into a “scandal” by Fox News and right-wingers in 2014. Even though his predecessor, George W. Bush, wore a similar suit during his own presidential run, he didn’t have any swag to go with it, so no one noticed or cared.

Unfortunately for Obama, the tan suit combined with his swagger and aura proved to be too hot to handle for insecure Republicans and right-wingers, and they immediately called him “un-presidential” for daring to style and profile on the world stage. Now it seems we know where he got the idea to rock the “controversial” tan suit: none other than Larry David! Who knew?

For the season finale to Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Larry David plays an aide to Barack Obama during his second term who convinced him to wear the “infamous” tan suit that led to many a snowflake melting down in anger. Reassuring Obama about his choice of attire, David confirms that Obama looked “Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good” before adding, “People are going to be talking about this for a long, long time.”

Boy did they ever. The tan suit “scandal” came years after right-wing media tried to paint Obama as an elitist who was out of touch with the American people for choosing mustard over ketchup on a hamburger during a visit to a restaurant in Virginia. No, seriously. That happened.

While the ridiculousness of right-wing media has been on display for more than a decade now, we do miss the days when Obama wearing a tan suit was considered the “worst” thing a president could do. Now we have a president who’s had 300 bank accounts closed due to money-laundering concerns, among many other impeachable offenses. No one on the right even blinks. Go figure.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Check out the hilarious Larry David and Barack Obama sketch below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

Barack Obama & Larry David Hilariously Recreate The Tan Suit "Scandal" Of 2014 was originally published on hiphopwired.com