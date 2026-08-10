Move to Millions Joins the Urban One Podcast Network

Dr. Darnyelle Jervey's podcast helps entrepreneurs elevate their approach to wealth, leadership, and legacy.

The podcast explores transformational principles to build thriving businesses without sacrificing purpose or wholeness.

The partnership with Urban One Podcast Network aims to amplify conversations that empower underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Source: Dr. Darnyelle Jervey / R1

Hosted by business growth strategist and entrepreneur Dr. Darnyelle Jervey, the podcast helps leaders build wealth, expand their impact, and create lasting legacies

The Urban One Podcast Network is proud to welcome the Move to Millions Podcast, hosted by renowned business growth strategist, bestselling author, speaker, and entrepreneur Dr. Darnyelle Jervey, to its growing lineup of empowering audio content.

As the podcast prepares to launch its next season, listeners can expect insightful conversations and transformational teachings designed to help entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders elevate their approach to wealth, leadership, and legacy.

Hosted by Dr. Darnyelle, CEO of Incredible One Enterprises, the Move to Millions Podcast serves as a sanctuary for entrepreneurs who have achieved success and are ready to step into their next level of growth. Through thought-provoking solo episodes, candid conversations with business leaders, and discussions centered on wealth consciousness, leadership, and spiritual alignment, the podcast explores what it truly takes to build a thriving business without sacrificing purpose or wholeness.

Dr. Darnyelle’s own journey embodies the transformational principles she teaches. Born to parents struggling with addiction and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, she overcame significant personal and financial challenges, transforming early setbacks into entrepreneurial success. Today, she is a sought-after business growth strategist, money mindset expert, bestselling author, keynote speaker, CEO of Incredible One Enterprises, and host of the Move to Millions Podcast, where she helps entrepreneurs build profitable businesses, create generational wealth, and leave lasting legacies.

“Joining the Urban One Podcast Network represents an incredible opportunity to expand the reach of the Move to Millions message and help even more entrepreneurs understand that wealth creation, business growth, and legacy building are available to them,” said Dr. Darnyelle Jervey. “The Move to Millions Podcast has always been about more than growing a business. It is about transforming the way people think about leadership, wealth, and what is possible for their future.

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For nearly two decades, my life’s work has been helping entrepreneurs build companies that serve them financially and spiritually, and I am honored to partner with a network that has such a powerful history of informing, inspiring, and empowering its audience. Together, we have an opportunity to amplify conversations that help entrepreneurs, particularly entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities, create lasting impact, build generational wealth, and leave a legacy that extends far beyond their lifetime.”

The addition of the Move to Millions Podcast further strengthens the Urban One Podcast Network’s commitment to delivering content that informs, inspires, and empowers audiences across business, personal development, culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.

“Welcoming the Move to Millions Podcast to the Urban One Podcast Network is a reflection of our commitment to partnering with voices that inform, inspire, and create real impact. Dr. Darnyelle’s work speaks for itself, and we look forward to growing this partnership and continuing to expand the network with content that truly matters.” – Dre Smith, Sr Director of Podcast Operations

New episodes from the upcoming season of the Move to Millions Podcast will be available across the Urban One Podcast Network and wherever podcasts are available.

For more information about the Urban One Podcast Network, visit www.urban1podcasts.com and listen today on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube

Move to Millions Joins the Urban One Podcast Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com