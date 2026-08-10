Is your bathroom working against your morning routine?

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1656442327, 'Black girl take care of her beautiful skin. Young african woman applying moisturizer on her face. Smiling black natural girl holding little jar of skin lotion in bathroom for beauty treatment routine.' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 10th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Reconfiguring your bathroom to create functional zones and remove clutter may quickly improve your morning routine. Improve bathroom flow by installing a double-sink vanity so more people can share the same space and save space with floating shelves.

A report by HIRI concluded the average bathroom remodeling spending was $12,061 in 2025, with these rooms remaining a top renovation priority for American homeowners. The bathroom is increasingly being seen as a place for wellness and not just utilitarianism. Optimizing your morning routine is the best way to start your wellness journey and set a good day in motion.

Does Bathroom Organization Affect My Morning Routine?

It’s the first room you use in the morning, and overloaded clutter with a tight layout can create stress before your day begins. Make this time more carefree and efficient with organized drawers or basket trays.

Keep items you immediately need, such as a toothbrush and moisturizer, together instead of always digging through drawers. A lack of visual noise can prevent early-morning stress, which is why a more minimalist countertop presentation is beneficial.

What Goes Into a More Efficient Bathroom Design?

Bathroom trends are focusing on cleaner, more open layouts that allow light and easy movement. Floating vanities mounted off the floor give you more space underneath.

Use vertical storage placed over the toilet and floating shelves on any wall. You can also have built-in ones in a new shower installation; a recessed niche in the shower means saying goodbye to cumbersome caddies.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Create a wet zone vibe with seamless glass partitions instead of heavy curbs. These updates are ideal for people who may have mobility restrictions.

Get Inspired by Assembly Lines

Keep your toiletries in an order that mimics your grooming process. For example, group those toothbrushes, face wash, and mouthwash together, and save makeup and moisturizer in another container down the counter line or on a shelf.

Give your counter a break from the electronic clutter. Create a charging station inside a drawer instead.

Design to Share Better

How many people do you live with? If you have a partner who shares your bathroom instead of pushing each other aside or fighting for a mirror, install a double-sink vanity that easily makes space for you both at the same time. This improves traffic and ensures no one is late for work or morning appointments.

You want to be able to see yourself getting ready, so good lighting is a must to avoid overhead shadows that make doing makeup or shaving difficult.

Improve Morning Efficiency with a Better Bathroom

A renovated bathroom can improve your morning routine so you get off to an efficient start that promotes wellness and mental clarity. That means reducing clutter, having clear organization, and optimized traffic flow.

Improve your physical layout with floating shelves, double-sink vanities, and new bathing fixtures. A curb-less shower or walk-in tub can create the spa-like wet room that makes showering the favorite part of your day.

Check out our other articles on bathroom renovation for more insight.