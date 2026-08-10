Is The New Middle School Back-to-School Trend Lace-Fronts & Lashes?

Some parents see elaborate back-to-school styles as self-expression, while critics worry about pushing kids into adult beauty standards too soon.

Protective hairstyles like wigs can make mornings easier, but frequent wig use may damage natural hair and scalp health.

Schools' dress codes may soon expand to regulate hair and beauty choices, as social media amplifies the visibility of these trends.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Back-to-school shopping has changed a lot over the years. It used to be about getting a fresh pair of sneakers, picking out a cute outfit and making sure you had all your school supplies. Now, some kids are adding another thing to the list: getting their hair and lashes done.

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Social media is filled with videos of young girls getting ready for the first day of school, and some of them are going all out. Lace front wigs, long curls, sleek bobs, styled edges and even colorful hair are showing up in back-to-school content. Some girls are also adding lashes to complete the look.

And, of course, the internet has something to say about it.

Some parents and young girls don’t see anything wrong with it. To them, doing your hair is just another way to express yourself. A girl might want a straight bob one week and long curls the next. A wig gives her the chance to switch things up without committing to one hairstyle.

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There can also be a practical side to it. Some parents like protective styles because they can make getting ready in the morning easier. Instead of spending an hour trying to style natural hair before school, a child may be able to put on a glueless wig and get out the door.

But then there are the people saying, “Wait a minute.”

Critics believe some of these looks are simply too grown for middle school. Seeing a young girl with a lace front, dramatic lashes and a full glam look has some people questioning whether kids are being pushed into adult beauty standards too early.

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There are also concerns about hair health. Frequent wig installations, adhesives and tight hairstyles can potentially put stress on the hair and scalp, especially if young girls are constantly wearing them without giving their natural hair a break.

And let’s not forget about school rules.

Schools already have plenty of opinions about what students should and shouldn’t wear. Crop tops, short skirts, pajama pants and other popular styles have been at the center of dress-code arguments for years. So it’s not hard to imagine conversations eventually extending to hair and beauty choices too.

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But maybe the bigger issue is social media.

Kids have always wanted to look good for the first day of school. The difference now is that their first-day look can end up online for thousands, or even millions, of people to see. What used to be a cute picture taken before walking out the door can now become content.

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Related Article: The Rising Cost of the Classroom: Why Parents Are Paying More Than Ever for Back-to-School Supplies

So what do you think?

Are lace fronts and lashes just another way for middle schoolers to have fun with their style, or are we asking kids to grow up a little too fast?

Either way, back-to-school beauty is clearly having a moment, and the conversation is just getting started.

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