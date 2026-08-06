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The Core Four of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunite

The Core Four of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunite at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Brinity Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Published on August 6, 2026

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  • Love Island USA has become a star-making platform, with its latest stars dominating the event.
  • The 'core four' finalists from Season 8 stole the spotlight with their striking fashion and beauty looks.
  • The event signals that the Love Island villa is just the beginning for these rising stars.

Love Island USA has become one of television’s biggest star-making machines, which was further proven at Variety’s 2026 Power of Young Hollywood event.

Four celebrities posing at a red carpet event: a woman in a pink dress, a man in a black jacket, a woman in a white corset dress, and a woman in a blue and black striped dress.
Source: Michael Buckner/Gilbert Flores

The annual celebration honors a new generation of entertainers making waves across film, television and music.

Grammy-nominated singers Tate McRae and Sombr, along with actors Tyriq Withers and Malachi Barton, were among this year’s honorees.

Four people posing together at an event, holding awards. The individuals are dressed formally in suits and dresses.
Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Held Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, the event recognized rising talent shaping the future of Hollywood. Withers accepted the New Leading Man Award following a breakout run that included Atlanta, Tell Me Lies, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Him, and Reminders of Him.

Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Even with such big names in the building, a lot of the attention was on the stars of Love Island USA, who transformed the blue carpet into their own reunion.

Season 8 favorites Melanie Moreno, Kayda Bosse, Aniya Harvey and Trinity Tatum — affectionately dubbed “the core four” by fans — reunited for the glamorous evening after capturing viewers’ hearts all summer. The finalists showcased striking fashion and beauty looks that are sure to inspire the next wave of social media trends.

Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Melanie made a memorable red carpet appearance in a teal and navy draped Louis Vuitton Spring 2011 gown styled by Mia Elnekave and Emily Abbey, per WWD. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic with smoky charcoal eye makeup, a soft nude-taupe lip and effortless, center-parted waves that gave her glam a relaxed edge. Her short black manicure completed the moody look.

A woman with long dark hair wearing a shimmering silver dress posing on a red carpet at a Disney-related event.
Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Fresh off signing with United Talent Agency, Kayda arrived in a distressed metallic gown paired with long medium-brown extensions accented by subtle blonde highlights. Her warm bronze eye makeup, softly flushed cheeks and glossy crimson lips created a polished yet understated beauty look.

A woman in a white strapless dress posing on a red carpet with various brand logos visible.
Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Runner-up Aniya embraced elegance in a cream bustier dress featuring lace paneling. She added drama with waist-length extensions while sparkling white glitter at the inner corners of her eyes and along her brow bones brightened her makeup. A bubblegum pink blush and black French-tip manicure rounded out the standout ensemble.

A woman in a bright pink dress posing on a red carpet backdrop with "Variety" and "Disney+" branding visible.
Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Winner Trinity also made a major statement, debuting on the red carpet with boyfriend Bryce Alakai.

Two people posing on a red carpet at an event, a woman in a pink dress and a man in a black jacket.
Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Tatum wore a glamorous beauty look featuring softly diffused “transition blush,” dramatic matte smoky eyes, and honey-blonde Old Hollywood curls styled by Magic Mike, per WWD. Makeup artist Autavis Newkirk created the look using Haus Labs products, while her oversized curls added a vintage-inspired finish.

Serena and Kordell, Love Island USA’s Season 6 winners, were also in attendance. During an interview on the blue carpet, Serena talked about Trinity being her “daughter”–and it’s safe to say she’s flattered by the comparison.

Two people, a man and a woman, posing together at an event. The man is wearing a gray jacket and the woman is wearing a black leather dress.
Source: JC Olivera / Variety

“Y’all she’s so pretty and gorgeous, I saw her when I was in New York last,” Serena gushed. “And she’s so gorgeous, I mean, I love it.”

“A beautiful girl and personality is tea, I love her,” she continued.

The core four’s strong showing at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood signals that the villa was only the beginning, with Love Island USA’s latest season of stars continuing to expand their influence across fashion, entertainment and pop culture.

See more photos from Variety’s 2026 Power of Young Hollywood event below.

A woman with dark skin and braided hair wearing a red lace dress posing at a Disney+ event.
Michael Buckner
A person wearing a long, red lace dress with a high collar and puff sleeves posing on a red carpet backdrop with "Variety" and "Disney+" logos.
Michael Buckner
A woman with long dark hair wearing a shimmering silver dress posing on a red carpet at a Disney-related event.
Michael Buckner
Two people posing on a red carpet at an event, a woman in a pink dress and a man in a black jacket.
Michael Buckner
A woman with long dark hair wearing a strapless white dress posing on a red carpet at a Disney+ event.
Michael Buckner
A woman in a white strapless dress posing on a red carpet with various brand logos visible.
Michael Buckner
Two young adults, a smiling woman with long brown hair and a man with wavy brown hair, standing close together at a red carpet event.
Michael Buckner
A woman in a bright pink dress posing on a red carpet backdrop with "Variety" and "Disney+" branding visible.
Michael Buckner
Two people, a woman in a pink dress and a man in a black jacket, posing together on a red carpet at an event.
Michael Buckner
Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+
Michael Buckner
Four people posing together at an event, including two women in colorful dresses and two men in suits.
JC Olivera
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together at an event. The man is wearing a gray jacket and the woman is wearing a black leather dress.
JC Olivera
Four people posing together at an event, holding awards. The individuals are dressed formally in suits and dresses.
Michael Buckner
A group of six people, including two adults and four children, posing together at an event. The adults are wearing formal attire, while the children are dressed in casual clothing. The background features a large "Variety" logo.
Michael Buckner
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood 2026
Monica Schipper

The Core Four of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunite at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Brinity Make Their Red Carpet Debut was originally published on bossip.com

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