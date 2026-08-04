Techie Tuesday | The Tech Hacks Every Parent Needs Right Now

Ninja Slushie 2 allows making frozen treats at home, appealing to kids and families.

Public Wi-Fi poses security risks, so using a mobile hotspot is recommended.

Affordable tech options like Acer laptops and student discounts can cut back-to-school costs.

Source: Colorsandia / Getty

As students and families gear up for a new school year, Techie Tuesday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show delivered a mix of money-saving tips and cybersecurity advice designed to make life a little easier.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Beyonce ATL opened the segment by talking about a new gadget that’s generating excitement in the kitchen. The Ninja Slushie 2 builds on the popularity of the original frozen drink maker by adding the ability to swirl two flavors together or create a single frozen treat.

✕

She shared several fun ways families can use the appliance, from making fruit smoothies and frozen orange juice to recreating restaurant-style frozen desserts at home.

Rickey Smiley joked that many people probably haven’t gotten much use out of the first Ninja machine they bought.

“Only time I use it is when I get the kids over,” Rickey laughed, saying his grandchildren are usually the reason he pulls it back out.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation then turned to a much more serious topic: protecting your personal information while traveling.

Beyonce ATL warned listeners to think twice before logging into public Wi-Fi, especially at hotels. She explained that cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticated by creating fake login pages that appear to be legitimate hotel Wi-Fi networks. Once someone enters their information, hackers may be able to access passwords, banking information, and other sensitive data.

Instead of relying on public networks, she recommended using a personal mobile hotspot whenever possible. Connecting a laptop or tablet through a smartphone’s hotspot creates a more secure internet connection and reduces the risk of exposing personal information.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She also encouraged listeners to enable two-factor authentication on important accounts whenever it’s available.

That extra layer of security requires users to verify their identity with a second code sent to their phone or another trusted device, making it much harder for scammers to access accounts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyonce ATL revealed that she has personally dealt with attempted fraud after receiving alerts that someone tried to access her Cash App account, reminding listeners that cybersecurity threats can happen to anyone.

For parents preparing to send their children back to school, she also highlighted several budget-friendly technology options.

Related Article: Techie Tuesday: Which Smart Device Should You Buy? [EXCLUSIVE]

Related Article: How Easily Kids Are Being Targeted Online on Today’s Techie Tuesday

One recommendation was an Acer laptop priced around $199, which she said is a solid choice for students who mainly need a computer for homework, online assignments, and everyday schoolwork.

She also pointed to Apple’s current student pricing on select MacBooks for families looking to invest in a more powerful device.

Finally, Beyonce ATL reminded shoppers not to overlook student discount programs offered by many retailers. Stores often provide savings on laptops, headphones, speakers, and other school essentials, helping families cut costs during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

From affordable tech deals to online safety reminders, this week’s Techie Tuesday offered practical advice to help listeners protect both their wallets and their personal information.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE