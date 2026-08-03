North West Abruptly Calls Off Tour Before Opening Night

13-year-old North West cancels her Kimokawaii Tour, citing unexpected changes in plans

North assures fans she hasn't forgotten them and teases a 'something special' in the works

North's growing music career includes a debut EP and collaborations with father Kanye West

The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that her highly anticipated Kimokawaii Tour has been canceled just days before it was scheduled to kick off.

Source: Arnold Jerocki

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North shared the news with fans in a brief message posted to her Instagram Story, saying she had been looking forward to touring alongside rapper Molly Santana but that the plans had unexpectedly changed.

“I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana,” she wrote. “Sadly it isn’t happening anymore.”

While North did not explain what led to the cancellation, she assured fans that she hasn’t forgotten about them. She ended her message by teasing that she has “something special” coming soon.

The tour was scheduled to begin on August 5 in Dallas before making stops in several major cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In total, the run included 14 planned performances before wrapping up later in August.

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Shortly after the announcement, the scheduled tour dates disappeared from Ticketmaster, confirming that the shows would no longer take place.

Molly Santana also addressed the cancellation on social media, apologizing to fans who had already purchased tickets or made travel plans.

She thanked supporters for their patience and acknowledged the time and money many had invested to attend the concerts.

“I sincerely apologize,” Santana wrote. “Nothing makes me happier than sharing memories with you all, and I promise I’ll make this one up to you.”

The canceled tour follows several successful performances the pair shared earlier this year. North joined Santana onstage at Rolling Loud in May before performing again together during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June.

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Those appearances helped introduce fans to North’s growing interest in music, which has become an increasingly important part of her creative journey.

Earlier this year, North released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, marking her official entry into the music industry. She has also collaborated with her father on music, including appearing on the 2024 track “Talking / Once Again.”

Both of her parents have publicly supported her musical ambitions.

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In previous interviews, Kim Kardashian has described North as someone who genuinely enjoys making music and isn’t focused on outside opinions.

“She loves producing music,” Kardashian said earlier this year. “If she likes it, that’s enough for her.”

Kanye has also praised his daughter, previously sharing that working with North helped reignite his own passion for creating music.

Although fans won’t get to see North on her first tour this summer, her latest message suggests she isn’t slowing down. While the reason behind the cancellation remains unknown, the young artist appears focused on what’s next and promises her supporters that something new is already on the way.

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