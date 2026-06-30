13-Year-Old North West Shows Off Lip Piercings at Paris Fashion Week

North West experiments with daring fashion choices, including facial piercings and colorful hair

Kim Kardashian encourages North's creative self-expression, even when it sparks controversy

North is carving out her own identity through music and fashion as she grows up in the public eye

Source: Arnold Jerocki

North West made another memorable fashion statement during Paris Fashion Week, showing off a bold new look that quickly caught the attention of fans and photographers.

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The 13-year-old attended the Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris on June 26, where she debuted a pair of angel lip piercings. She also appeared to be wearing several additional facial piercings, including jewelry placed along her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose. North completed the edgy look with the dermal hand piercings she first introduced last year.

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Her outfit matched the daring accessories. North wore a long-sleeved black Vetements top with a black pleated mini skirt, sheer black tights, and chunky black boots decorated with chains. She finished the look with her signature bright blue hair styled in pigtails.

The appearance is the latest example of North embracing her own sense of style. Over the past year, she has become known for experimenting with bold fashion choices, colorful hairstyles, and unique accessories while accompanying her famous family to major events around the world.

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North has also started building a music career. In May, she released her debut EP, N0rth4Evr, and is reportedly preparing to join rapper Molly Santana on a 14-date tour. Earlier this year, she also collaborated with her father, Kanye West, on a song titled “Piercing on My Hand,” which references her love of jewelry and personal style.

While many fans have praised North’s confidence and creativity, some of her fashion choices have also sparked criticism online. Kim Kardashian, however, has consistently defended her daughter’s right to express herself.

During a previous appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim explained that she encourages North to explore her creativity, even if it means making bold fashion decisions. She said allowing her daughter to experiment with things like blue hair makes her happy and is an important form of self-expression.

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Kim has also responded to criticism that she is too lenient as a parent. Speaking on Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonderland podcast, she said many people assume North has no rules, but that isn’t true.

According to Kim, North follows plenty of household rules, but fashion and personal style are one area where she gives her daughter more freedom. She believes encouraging creativity helps North develop confidence while still maintaining appropriate boundaries.

As North continues to grow up in the public eye, her appearances at major fashion events and her growing music career have made it clear that she’s beginning to carve out her own identity. Whether through music or fashion, the teenager continues to showcase a style that is uniquely her own.

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