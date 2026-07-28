The WNBA All-Star Weekend Was Pure Magic With Chaos Mixed In

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

WNBA players from all over the country were in Chicago over the weekend to celebrate the league’s All-Star Weekend and commemorate its 30th anniversary.

Players took part in brand activations and meet-and-greet events around the city that welcomed fans and created unique experiences that gave them direct access to many of their favorite WNBA stars.

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese announced the launch of a new signature Barbie doll inspired by her, making her only the second WNBA player in history, after Sue Bird, and the first Black player to have one. Reese’s signature Barbies sold out at major retailers within days.

After initial confusion and miscommunication around which players were invited and who declined to participate in the league’s 3-point contest, the final slate of contestants included Bridget Carleton, Azzi Fudd, Natisha Hiedeman, Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey, and Janelle Salaun competing to see who could sink the most from deep.

Carleton handily won the first round with 27 points to clinch her spot in the finals alongside Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd, the early round’s runner-up.

Fudd won the competition after scoring 30 points in the final round, bringing home $40,000 in prize money and making history as the first rookie to win the 3-point contest. The Portland Fire’s Bridget Carleton landed in second place and took home $30,000.

The weekend drew a number of celebrities to Chicago for the festivities. Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, were in attendance. Actresses Keke Palmer and Issa Rae showed up to support the WNBA by participating in the State Farm 3-point contest.

Caitlin Clark was still Caitlin Clarking

The weekend was not without its share of controversy, largely centered on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and her photo op and exchange with former President Barack Obama. The interaction between the two began positively, with Obama telling Clark that she is great, advising her to ignore the outside nonsense, and noting she is around the same age as his daughters and carrying a lot to be so young.

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While Obama was incredibly generous in his comments, it is hard not to wonder if the former president would have extended that same level of grace had his daughters had the experience many Black women have had in the WNBA and been playing against Clark and had fouled her only to end up on the receiving end of vicious racial attacks and death threats as a result.

Once the images of the photo op circulated online, many members of Clark’s conservative fanbase were up in arms that she had aligned herself with the Democratic president, with some posting on social media that they planned to abandon their support of her, the Fever, and the league. Time will tell whether they follow through and how big an exodus awaits.

A record-setting crowd of more than 19,000 fans piled into Chicago’s United Center to watch the league’s All-Stars battle one another. As a point of comparison, the NBA All-Star game in February drew just over 15,000 fans at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

During introductions ahead of the game, Clark received a mixed response of claps that quickly turned to boos so audible that her face soured and the camera cut away swiftly.

Once the game started, Contusion Cait came out guns blazing, hunting for shots and firing off constant 3-pointers. While the All-Star game is traditionally a very lax exhibition where very little, if any, defense is played, Clark spent the bulk of the first quarter running down the floor and immediately launching the ball.

This stood in stark contrast to other players on the floor, like Paige Bueckers, who played a highly collaborative game by passing to teammates and rarely taking shots themselves.

In the moment, it felt like Clark was seeking immediate payback for those pregame boos by aggressively overperforming in an effort to secure the game’s MVP honors. When all was said and done, her team won, and it was NY Liberty star Jonquel Jones who won the MVP award. Clark finished the game with an astounding five turnovers, a fairly high number given the players were barely playing defense.

The fans still don’t like WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

While the drama on the court kept fans talking, the tension on the executive side was just as palpable when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took the mic at a press conference shortly before Saturday night’s All-Star game to address a room full of reporters.

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

She shared several key developments, notably announcing that next season the WNBA will utilize a replay center to review calls. The center will stream live, multi-angle feeds directly from the arena that will allow officials off-site to review close calls and relay decisions back to refs on the court. The hope is that this will accelerate the review process. It also provides a buffer between a ref’s decision and any objections players and coaches might have.

When asked by a reporter whether she’d still be in her position as WNBA commissioner at the start of the 2027 season, Engelbert gave a meandering nonanswer that lasted over two minutes, saying in part, “I’m so blessed to be at the helm of the league during this incredible hyper-growth period…. I will just continue to do my job and execute the strategy because it has been working.” Sadly, no reporters followed up to what really should have been a clear “yes” or “no” answer.

Her evasive response came as she was booed loudly by fans throughout the All-Star weekend festivities, continuing a trend of hostile crowd responses she has received since last season.

The frustrated fans in the stands weren’t the only ones unhappy with her. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was asked by reporters how she viewed her relationship with Cathy, and she said, “My only relationship with Cathy is when she hands me awards. Which is great. I love to see her in that light.” Wilson went on to say that the bulk of the leadership falls on the players and that they will be the ones who carry on the game.

When asked about improving her communication with players, Engelbert indicated that players are seeking more frequent and direct engagement. She interpreted that feedback as a call for increased communication efforts on her part.

One time for the Studbudz livestream

For fans seeking an unfiltered look at the weekend, the Studbudz’ livestream brought us all along through their eyes. The stream was a goldmine filled with behind-the-scenes access, and it casually revealed plenty of locker room gossip that probably should have stayed tucked away in one.

I should have known that at some point during the weekend, the league’s most exhausting and infuriating narrative would emerge – Caitlin Clark’s contentious relationship with Black women.

Cameras caught Contusion Cait walking with Big Ellie, the New York Liberty’s mascot. Clark had a firm grip on Ellie’s long ponytail. Big Ellie turned into Clark and gave her a warm, genuine embrace. The second they detached from the hug, Clark looked at the mascot and deadpanned, “You just hit me with your trunk. How dare you.”

The clip was an absurd footnote and very on-brand. Even what was likely intended to be a playful bit with the beloved Big Ellie, who just wants to dance and bring joy, proved we couldn’t get through the festivities without a reminder that the narrative that a Black woman is always out to get Caitlin Clark is alive and well.

SEE ALSO:

Caitlin Clark’s White Woman Grievance Spiral Could End Her Career

Sandy Brondello’s Words Reveal The WNBA’s Deeper Coaching Problem

The WNBA All-Star Weekend Was Pure Magic With Chaos Mixed In was originally published on newsone.com