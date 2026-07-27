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Tuskegee University is at the center of a heated debate after rolling out updated campus policies that include stricter expectations for student attire, classroom attendance and cellphone use.

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The new guidelines prohibit students from wearing items such as bonnets, do-rags, bedroom slippers and revealing clothing in classrooms, dining facilities and other official university spaces. University leaders say the changes are part of a broader effort to prepare students for professional environments and reinforce the institution’s long-standing tradition of excellence.

The announcement has quickly divided students, alumni and social media users. Supporters argue that the policy reinforces discipline, professionalism and the high standards many HBCUs have historically promoted. Some believe colleges should help students develop workplace expectations before graduation, noting that many corporate and business settings still maintain dress codes. Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown said the university is focused on preparing students for success while welcoming one of its largest incoming classes in more than three decades.

Critics, however, say the rules lean too heavily into respectability politics and unnecessarily police students’ personal appearance.

Many have questioned whether banning items like bonnets and do-rags actually contributes to academic success or professional development. Others argue that today’s workforce is far less formal than in previous generations, with remote work, business casual attire and creative industries changing traditional expectations of workplace dress.

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No Bonnets or Du-Rags: Tuskegee’s New Dress Code Sparks Debate was originally published on theboxhouston.com