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Keyshia Cole Sparks Dating Rumors With Philly Rapper Skrilla

Keyshia Cole and Philadelphia rapper Skrilla appear to be spending a lot of time together.

Published on July 27, 2026

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Source: TV One / TV One

Keyshia Cole and Philadelphia rapper Skrilla appear to be spending a lot of time together.

The R&B legend’s love life has been a hot topic for a while now. Last year, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Atlanta rapper Hunxho.

Hunxho and Cole were first spotted together in 2024 before making their relationship official later that year. The pair even collaborated on the song, “Don’t Let Me Down,” giving fans a glimpse into both their chemistry on and off the mic.

Their relationship to get serious, with Cole even tattooing Hunxho’s real name across her chest. However, the two have since gone their separate ways.

Now, the Heaven Sent singer has fans speculating after sharing a photo dump that featured her and Skrilla together on a yacht, along with another picture of the pair hanging out at a club.

The photos quickly fueled dating rumors online, with many fans wondering if the two are more than just friends.

Skrilla has been on a steady rise over the past year thanks to his viral hit “6’7.” The Kensington native also earned a spot in the XXL Freshman Class of 2026 and has received co-signs from artists like Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, and Lil Yachty.

As of now, neither Keyshia Cole nor Skrilla has confirmed they’re officially dating, but the recent outing have certainly gotten fans talking.

Only time will tell whether this is a new Hip-Hop and R&B power couple or simply two artists enjoying each other’s company.

Keyshia Cole Sparks Dating Rumors With Philly Rapper Skrilla was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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