Cardi B Opens Up About Choosing Better Men

Cardi admits her relationships often become public debate, especially when dating someone's ex-partner.

Cardi is unwilling to let public scrutiny dictate her approach to dating, prioritizing her own happiness.

Cardi openly acknowledges her judgment in relationships hasn't always been perfect, but she's learning from her experiences.

Source: Christian Vierig

Cardi B is never one to shy away from speaking her mind, and this time she’s giving fans an honest look at how she views love, relationships, and the constant attention surrounding her personal life.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent conversation on X Spaces, the Grammy-winning rapper reflected on her dating history and admitted that she could make better decisions when it comes to choosing romantic partners. Although she didn’t mention anyone by name, Cardi acknowledged that her relationships often become a topic of public debate, especially when she’s linked to someone who has a dating history of their own.

The rapper explained that dating someone’s former partner can naturally create tension, adding that her celebrity status only amplifies those emotions. She suggested that some women become upset when they find out she’s involved with someone they once dated, saying that being Cardi B tends to “ruffle feathers.”

Her comments come as rumors continue to swirl that she’s romantically involved with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Neither Cardi nor Okoye has publicly confirmed they’re dating, but speculation has continued to grow across social media in recent weeks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Despite the online chatter, Cardi made it clear that she’s not interested in putting her love life on hold just to avoid criticism. In her signature unfiltered style, she joked that staying single forever simply isn’t realistic.

“The p*ssy needs some love too,” she said with a laugh, making it clear she’s going to live her life regardless of public opinion.

Love Entertainment News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Cardi’s remarks also arrive as fans continue to speculate about her relationship status with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The pair reportedly welcomed a child together in late 2025, but recent rumors have suggested the relationship may have come to an end. Neither has publicly addressed the speculation, though reports of alleged infidelity and legal issues involving Diggs have fueled ongoing discussion online.

Throughout her career, Cardi has built a reputation for being refreshingly honest about both her successes and her mistakes. Instead of pretending to have all the answers, she openly admitted that her judgment in relationships hasn’t always been perfect. At the same time, she emphasized that she’s unwilling to let public scrutiny dictate how she approaches dating.

For Cardi, finding love may come with extra attention and criticism, but she seems determined to navigate it on her own terms while accepting that every relationship comes with lessons.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE