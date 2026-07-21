Gamers May Need to Prepare for these Big Changes | Techie Tuesday

Gamers worry digital-only gaming could mean losing control over purchased games.

New mosquito-targeting drone tech may help fight mosquito-borne illnesses.

Privacy concerns raised over health and messaging apps' data collection practices.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Technology continues to change the way people play, live, and protect their personal information, and Beyonce ATL brought the latest updates during her Techie Tuesday segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

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One of the biggest topics she discussed was the future of PlayStation gaming and concerns from longtime gamers who prefer owning physical copies of their favorite titles.

Beyonce ATL explained that many PlayStation fans are upset over reports that Sony could eventually move away from physical video games. She shared that gamers who purchased the PS5 had the option between a digital-only version and a version with a disc drive, allowing them to collect and store physical game copies.

According to Beyonce ATL, some gamers fear that moving completely toward digital gaming could mean losing more control over the games they purchase. She explained that critics are concerned companies could remove access to digital games, increase subscription costs, or create a system where players have to continue paying fees to access their favorite content.

The discussion has sparked frustration among some gamers, with some even exploring legal action over concerns about competition and consumer rights. Beyonce ATL advised families with children who enjoy gaming to pay attention to future changes and consider purchasing physical copies of games while they are still available.

Rickey Smiley shared his own frustrations with another piece of technology: a mosquito control device he purchased that did not live up to expectations.

During the conversation, Beyonce ATL highlighted a new innovation designed to fight mosquitoes. Researchers have developed a tiny 40-gram drone that can detect mosquitoes by the sound of their wings and target them while flying. The technology is being explored as a possible tool to help communities affected by mosquito-borne illnesses, especially in areas where diseases spread by mosquitoes are a major concern.

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Rickey joked about his own expensive mosquito machine, saying he spent nearly $900 on a device that connects to a propane tank but only managed to catch a few mosquitoes.

“I paid $900 for a damn mosquito machine,” Rickey said, explaining that despite using attractants and running the device for weeks, the results were disappointing.

The segment also turned toward digital privacy, with Beyonce ATL warning listeners about apps that have faced scrutiny over data security concerns.

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She advised users to be cautious with apps that collect sensitive information, including the Flo app, which tracks menstrual cycles. Beyonce ATL noted that privacy concerns surrounding health data have caused many users to reconsider which apps they keep on their phones.

She also mentioned concerns involving ChatGPT following reports of a data breach, as well as the Under Armour app, which she said users should review because of reported privacy issues.

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Beyonce ATL reminded listeners that technology can provide convenience, but users should stay informed about how companies collect and store their personal information.

For more tech updates, listeners can follow Beyonce ATL on social media at @BeyonceATL as she continues bringing the latest digital trends, innovations, and warnings every week on Techie Tuesday.

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