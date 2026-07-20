Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Pauletta Pearson Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Honorary Membership

This is a serious matter.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed six trailblazing women to its storied sisterhood, who prettily posed for pics with their heads held as high as the standards of the nation’s first Black sorority.

Source: JC Olivera/ Mike Coppola/MG25/ Dimitrios Kambouris

During its 72nd Boule in Las Vegas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated inducted six honorary members whose accomplishments span immunology, theater, film, technology and business.

The 2026 honorary class includes renowned vaccine scientist and immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire, actress, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Emmy-nominated director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Broadway and film actress Pauletta Pearson Washington, Silicon Valley executive and investor Merline Saintil, and Salesforce President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Robin Washington.

The sorority also announced the honorary class Monday on Instagram, describing the women as “scientists, innovators, artists, executives, and visionaries whose work has changed industries, opened doors, and created lasting impact.”

“Not just trending. Transformational. Not just accomplished. Enduring. Not just recognized. Respected,” the post continued. “This is what excellence, leadership, and service look like.”

The sorority’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed presided over the members-only initiation ceremony, calling the six women exemplary leaders whose professional achievements are matched by their commitment to service.

“I truly believe these exemplary women have achieved great distinction, acclaim, and success in their professional and personal lives,” Reed said in a statement. “Now, we are deeply honored to embrace them as sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.”

The newly inducted honorary members each represent historic accomplishments in their respective fields. Corbett-Helaire helped lead the rapid development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

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Richardson Jackson, the wife of Samuel L. Jackson, is a three-time Tony Award-nominated actress, director and producer, while Richardson-Whitfield became the first Black woman nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Washington, the wife of Denzel Washington, is an award-winning Broadway and film actress, Saintil is a software engineer turned Fortune 100 board director and investor, and Robin Washington serves as president and chief operating and financial officer of Salesforce.

Founded in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated awards honorary membership to women whose careers and service reflect the organization’s longstanding commitment to leadership, scholarship and service.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Pauletta Pearson Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Honorary Membership was originally published on bossip.com