Alabaster Allyship: Paige Bueckers Speaks Out About Lack Of Black Women Coaches In WNBA

Bueckers advocates for Black women to have the same chances as others to lead WNBA teams.

The WNBA was built on the contributions of Black women, making their absence from coaching roles troubling.

Bueckers uses her platform to challenge the lack of diversity in WNBA leadership, continuing her advocacy for equity.

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

Paige Bueckers might be one of the WNBA’s brightest young stars, but she’s proving she’s just as comfortable and confident speaking up off the court as she is dropping buckets on it.

Following the Dallas Wings’ comeback win over the Chicago Sky, Bueckers used her postgame press conference to address a glaring issue that’s become harder to ignore as the league continues its meteoric rise, there are currently zero Black women serving as WNBA head coaches. As ESPN reported, the former UConn standout didn’t mince words while calling for Black women to receive the same opportunities as everyone else when it comes to leading teams.

“I’m for equal opportunity,” Bueckers said, explaining that influential Black women, including her stepmother and AAU coach, helped shape the person and player she is today. She added that the WNBA was built on the backs of Black women, making their absence from the sidelines even more troubling.

“I think Black women — specifically, I grew up with a lot of prominent Black women in my life that were very important to me in how I was raised and how I grew up, being my stepmom, my AAU coach,” said Bueckers, who is white. “So I understand how amazing they are and how they should get the same equal opportunity as a white woman, as a white man to be an important piece of this league. “It was built on a lot of Black women — this league was — so it’s definitely right for them to get the same equal opportunity as everyone else.”

Her comments arrive at a time when the league is experiencing unprecedented popularity, expansion, and record-breaking television ratings. And contrary to conservative and obtuse male belief, that is not just because of Caitlin Clark. Yet while business is booming, representation on the coaching front has quietly taken a step backward. At the start of the 2022 season, the WNBA had seven Black head coaches, including Black women Vickie Johnson, Tanisha Wright, and Noelle Quinn. Fast forward to 2026, and not a single Black woman occupies a head coaching position.

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This isn’t the first time Bueckers has used her platform to advocate for equity. Fans may remember her viral 2021 ESPYs acceptance speech, when she used her moment in the spotlight to call out the lack of media coverage afforded to Black women athletes. Five years later, she’s showing that wasn’t just a one-time speech, it’s business that she continues to stand on.

Bueckers’ comments have sparked plenty of discussion online, with many fans applauding the rookie for acknowledging an uncomfortable reality instead of pretending it doesn’t exist. Others are pointing out that diversity among players doesn’t automatically translate to diversity in leadership, especially when hiring decisions continue to leave Black women on the outside looking in.

Shoutout to genuine allyship that doesn’t pick and choose the most convenient times to tell the truth.

Alabaster Allyship: Paige Bueckers Speaks Out About Lack Of Black Women Coaches In WNBA was originally published on bossip.com