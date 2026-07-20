Jennifer Hudson’s Anthem Performance Divides World Cup Fans

Jennifer Hudson's unique anthem performance divided fans, with some praising her style and others preferring a more traditional approach.

The inclusion of the U.S. national anthem before a Spain-Argentina final prompted questions about FIFA's pregame entertainment decisions.

The World Cup final featured an expanded, entertainment-focused pregame, reflecting a shift towards more spectacle in major sporting events.

Source: BSR Agency / Getty

Jennifer Hudson’s voice is rarely questioned, but her performance before the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup Final proved that even one of music’s most celebrated vocalists can’t escape public debate.

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The EGOT winner opened Sunday’s championship festivities at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with a soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the highly anticipated match between Spain and Argentina. FIFA selected Hudson to perform as part of its expanded pregame ceremony celebrating the tournament’s North American host nations, with the final taking place on U.S. soil.

Hudson delivered the anthem in her signature style, stretching several notes and adding emotional flourishes that have become trademarks of her live performances. While fans inside the stadium applauded, the reaction online was far more divided.

Some viewers felt the slower tempo made the performance drag, with critics calling the arrangement unusual and saying it strayed too far from the traditional version of the anthem. Others simply wrote that they didn’t enjoy the rendition, despite acknowledging Hudson’s undeniable vocal ability.

However, many fans came to Hudson’s defense, praising her powerful voice and arguing that her performance reflected the emotional, gospel-inspired style that has defined her career. Several viewers said the criticism focused more on personal preference than on the quality of her singing, noting that Hudson has long been known for putting her own spin on classic songs.

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The performance also fueled a separate conversation that had little to do with Hudson herself.

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Many soccer fans questioned why the U.S. national anthem was included before a World Cup final featuring Spain and Argentina. FIFA explained that the anthem was performed because the championship was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as part of the host nation’s pregame ceremony. Still, some fans argued that only the competing nations’ anthems should have been featured, while others pointed to the tournament’s three host countries and wondered why Canada and Mexico were not similarly recognized.

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The anthem was just one piece of FIFA’s ambitious pregame entertainment, which included celebrity appearances and an expanded production that mirrored the style of major American sporting events. The final also featured the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, making this year’s championship one of the most entertainment-focused in World Cup history.

Whether fans loved Hudson’s interpretation or preferred a more traditional approach, her performance quickly became one of the day’s most talked-about moments. As social media filled with praise, criticism, and questions about FIFA’s pregame choices, one thing became clear: Jennifer Hudson’s anthem sparked almost as much conversation as the World Cup final itself.

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