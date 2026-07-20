Andrei Pungovschi / Andrew Tate / Tristan Tate

It might be a wrap for alt-right clowns and misogynist lames Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

The saxophones are getting louder for lame influencers and two of the loudest voices in the manosphere, Andrew Tate and his brother, after they cuffs were slapped on them by U.S. Marshals in Miami on Saturday night.

The best part is that there is a video of the arrest happening.

U.S. Marshals Service tells NPR that the two influencers who gained popularity by giving a safe space to he-man woman-hating incels, building a social media empire glorifying wealth, male dominance, and misogyny, were taken into custody on a sealed warrant.

According to the website, the Tate brothers’ extradition is being sought after by British authorities on rape and sex trafficking charges.

Per NPR:

The brothers were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, agency spokesperson Brady McCarron told The Associated Press, placing the United States at the center of an international legal saga that has stretched from Romania to Britain.

British prosecutors announced Saturday that they were seeking the brothers’ extradition on charges alleging they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017.

The dual U.S. and British citizens moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations, and the case didn’t go forward because of legal and procedural irregularities.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Tate brothers are expected to appear before a judge in a Miami federal court early next week, according to a person close to the situation who spoke on the grounds of anonymity.

As for the pending charges they are facing in the United Kingdom, they are being accused of abusing women from north of London, where they grew up.

The Tate Brothers’ Attorney Slams The Charges

As expected, the Tate brothers’ attorney, Joseph McBride, has dismissed the charges out of the U.K., calling them “filth and slander” while admitting that he didn’t get to speak with his clients immediately after their arrest.

“They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court,” McBride said.

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

We will see if that is the case; in the meantime, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.