Election Claims, Deadly Floods, and a Studio Attack
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Election Claims, Deadly Floods, and a Studio Attack
- Trump alleges China hacked voter data, sparking debate on election security.
- Heavy rains batter Texas, prompting rescues and warnings to stay safe.
- Tainted lettuce suspected in multi-state parasitic illness outbreak.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From explosive White House election claims and deadly flooding across Texas, to a multi-state parasitic outbreak and a racially charged security breach at the Today show, this week’s headlines cut deep and demand our full attention.
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Trump’s Explosive Election Claims
President Trump made stunning declarations from the White House Thursday night, announcing plans to declassify evidence he says proves the U.S. election system is vulnerable to fraud. The President claimed China actively hacked American infrastructure and breached 220 million U.S. voter files during the 2020 election cycle. He went further, alleging that a hidden “deep state” network operating inside the federal government deliberately concealed these foreign actions from the public. The claims are certain to reignite fierce debate over election security, a subject that hits close to home for our community, where hard-won voting rights remain central to our history and our power at the ballot box. Verified facts on these allegations have yet to surface.
RELATED STORY: Trump Fires Last Members Of Election Assistance Commission
Deadly Flooding Slams Texas
A life-threatening climate emergency is expanding across parts of the Lone Star State. Heavy, torrential downpours are forecast to batter south-central Texas again today, where at least two people have already died in this week’s devastating flash floods. More than 2 million residents face additional rounds of heavy rain, and emergency crews have carried out over 230 high-water rescues so far. If you have loved ones in the region, now is the time to check in. Stay off flooded roads, keep emergency numbers close, and follow local officials for evacuation updates. These storms move fast, and preparation saves lives.
Parasitic Outbreak Hits 34 States
Federal medical investigators believe they’re closing in on the source of a massive multi-state parasitic outbreak. According to The Washington Post, the CDC is investigating shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms to Taco Bell locations as the likely cause of cyclosporiasis, an illness that has generated thousands of cases across 34 states. Symptoms include stomach cramps, fatigue, and prolonged diarrhea. If you’ve eaten at affected locations and feel unwell, contact your doctor. This is a reminder to stay alert about what we’re putting on our plates and to keep our families informed.
RELATED STORY: Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients
Frightening Security Breach at the Today Show
A shocking security breach at NBC’s Today show studios is now under investigation. Sources say a male intruder bypassed restricted security barriers and slipped past a guard around 9 a.m. Thursday, asking for weather host Al Roker before shouting racial slurs and lunging at host Craig Melvin. Security teams quickly detained the man, and the show returned to normal Friday morning. The disturbing incident underscores the racism our public figures still face and why safety and accountability matter.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Election Claims, Deadly Floods, and a Studio Attack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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