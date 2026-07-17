Boosie Wants $300K Refunded After Trump Pardon Doesn’t Happen

Boosie paid $600K to a DC firm to get a Trump pardon for his gun conviction, but the pardon never came.

The firm claims it fulfilled its obligations, but Boosie's team says there was an agreement to refund half if unsuccessful.

This case highlights the growing 'clemency economy' where lobbyists charge big sums to pursue presidential pardons.

Source: Paras Griffin

Boosie Badazz is trying to recover half of the $600,000 he paid a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm after its efforts to secure a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump reportedly came up empty.

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The Louisiana rapper, whose legal name is Torence Hatch, hired JM Burkman & Associates in 2025 to help overturn his federal gun conviction through the presidential pardon process. According to reports, the firm agreed to lobby officials in Washington, including contacts within the White House, the Justice Department, and Congress, in hopes of convincing Trump to grant clemency.

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However, the pardon never materialized, and the two sides are now locked in an arbitration dispute over whether Boosie should receive a $300,000 refund.

At the center of the disagreement is the original contract. Boosie’s legal team argues the firm agreed to return half of the upfront payment if a pardon was not secured. The lobbying firm denies that such an agreement ever existed, maintaining it fulfilled its obligations by aggressively advocating on the rapper’s behalf.

Boosie said the lobbyists initially appeared confident they could deliver results.

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“They were real aggressive,” he reportedly said. “They were talking like they had Trump on speed dial.”

According to reports, the lobbyists later told Boosie’s attorneys that Trump had already signed the pardon and that they were simply waiting for an official announcement from the White House. But that announcement never came. Boosie’s attorney was later informed by the White House that no pardon request had been received.

The failed effort stems from Boosie’s 2023 federal gun case. During a music video shoot in San Diego, police stopped the rapper after monitoring an Instagram Live stream connected to a gang investigation. Officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband, leading to federal charges because Boosie was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

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To avoid prison time, he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

The dispute has also drawn attention to what some observers describe as the growing “clemency economy,” where lobbyists, attorneys, and political consultants charge large sums to help clients pursue presidential pardons. Legal experts have noted that refund agreements tied to unsuccessful pardon efforts are uncommon.

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The lobbying firm insists it conducted an extensive campaign, reaching out to lawmakers, administration officials, political influencers, and media figures to support Boosie’s request. Despite the failed outcome, the firm says it still believes the rapper deserves a pardon.

As the disagreement continues, Boosie has taken his concerns public, asking several conservative political figures and elected officials on social media whether they were ever contacted as part of his pardon effort. Some responded that they had little or no involvement, adding another layer to an unusual legal battle over a failed attempt to secure presidential clemency.

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