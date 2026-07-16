ICE Ordered to Pause Traffic Stops Following Two Deadly Shootings

ICE suspends most vehicle stops after fatal shootings in Maine and Houston.

ICE plans to equip arrest teams with body cameras to improve transparency.

Families of victims call for independent investigations and policy changes to prevent future tragedies.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making changes to its enforcement tactics after two deadly shootings involving agency agents within a single week. ICE has directed officers to pause most vehicle stops, a move that comes after an agent fatally shot a man during an immigration operation in Biddeford, Maine.

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The decision follows another deadly encounter days earlier in Houston, where a Mexican immigrant was killed during a traffic stop involving ICE agents. The back-to-back shootings have increased pressure on the agency to review its procedures and improve transparency during enforcement operations.

The man killed in Maine was identified by a neighbor as 25-year-old Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero, a father from Colombia. According to the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Durán Guerrero was legally allowed to work in the United States and had been issued a Social Security number. Maine Sen. Angus King said he was not the person ICE agents were targeting during the operation.

Along with pausing most vehicle stops, ICE is also moving forward with plans to provide body cameras to arrest teams. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said each team will include at least one agent wearing a camera as the agency works toward eventually equipping all ICE agents nationwide.

The lack of body cameras has been a major concern following the recent shootings. Agents involved in both the Houston and Maine incidents were not wearing body cameras, leaving officials and families without direct footage from the encounters. Homeland Security officials said expanding camera use is a top priority and blamed delays in distribution on a government shutdown earlier this year.

Border czar Tom Homan described the change in vehicle stops as a “short pause” rather than a major shift in the Trump administration’s immigration strategy. He also argued that limiting traffic stops would not significantly affect the number of arrests made by ICE.

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Meanwhile, the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old man killed during the Houston incident, is calling for justice and an independent investigation. His three sons said they are devastated by the loss of their father, who they described as a hardworking man who spent decades supporting his family.

Ronaldo Salgado, the oldest son, said the death has forced him to take on the role of being the family’s “man of the house.” He remembered his father as a devoted husband and provider who built a life in America with his wife over 40 years.

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The family said their story reflects the experience of many immigrants who come to the United States seeking opportunity, stability, and a better future for their children.

“We want to see people who grew up like us, people that relate to our parents, to us, for everyone to be able to live without fear,” Ronaldo Salgado said.

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Related Article: DHS Says Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Was Not ICE’s Intended Target

As ICE reviews its enforcement practices, families affected by the shootings continue to push for answers, accountability, and changes they believe will prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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