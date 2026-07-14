‘The Next Move’: Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove’s New Talk Show [Exclusive]

Questlove's new show pairs tabletop games with candid conversations with diverse guests.

The intimate format allows Questlove to explore guests' lives, careers, and creative journeys.

The show marks the debut of Questlove and Black Thought's new digital channel 'Do You Want More'.

Source: The Next Move / The Next Move

Questlove is inviting your favorite artists, athletes, comedians, and cultural figures over for game night, and BOSSIP has the exclusive deets.

BOSSIP can confirm that the Grammy-winning Roots drummer and Oscar-winning filmmaker and producer has unveiled a star-studded lineup for The Next Move, a new digital talk show that pairs tabletop games with candid conversations. Produced under Questlove and Black Thought’s Two One Five Entertainment banner in partnership with Connor Schell’s Full Day, the series also launches the company’s new digital channel, Do You Want More.

The first season will welcome an eclectic roster of guests, including Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Law Roach, Ariana Madix, Ryan Destiny, Jesse Williams, Robin Thede, Leslie Odom Jr., Cari Champion, Michael Che, Lil Rel Howery, Roy Wood Jr., Eric André, Mo Amer, Bobby Moynihan, Drew Afualo, D-Nice, Robert Glasper, King Princess, Atsuko Okatsuka, Faouzia, Ron Funches, Kay Adams and Tefi Pessoa, with additional guests to be announced.

Inspired by the game nights Questlove has hosted for years, The Next Move trades the traditional celebrity interview format for a more relaxed setting, where guests play everything from UNO and Jenga to original games created by Questlove while discussing their lives, careers, and creative journeys.

Source: The Next Move / The Next Move

“Out of all my social experiments, game nights have been some of my favorites in my career,” Questlove said in an official statement. “With The Next Move, I’m bringing friends together to play and talk and see what happens. You can learn a lot about a person when they’re playing a game, and now we’re inviting you to come join us in the conversation, too.”

Unlike Questlove’s famously sprawling celebrity game nights, which have reportedly included everyone from Taylor Swift and Lupita Nyong’o to Donald Glover, Megan Thee Stallion, and Quinta Brunson, the new series adopts a more intimate format, with Questlove hosting three guests per episode for a mix of competition and conversation. Amazon collaborated with the production team to help shape the atmosphere of each game night.

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A press release adds that the series also marks the first original programming for Do You Want More, a new digital channel that serves as the launchpad for Two One Five Entertainment’s expanding slate of online content.

“When I joined Two One Five, my vision was to broaden the company’s already enduring cultural impact with new forms of content in new outlets,” said Two One Five general manager Cole Brown. “If you’ve sat across from Quest on a game night, you know how serious he is about competition and bringing people together. The Next Move is a natural next step in the evolution of his famous game nights, and a peek behind the curtain to the most exciting hangout in New York—Questlove’s living room.”

The launch follows The Roots’ performance at the opening celebration for the Obama Presidential Center library in Chicago and comes on the heels of Questlove’s latest documentary, Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs That’s the Weight of the World). The filmmaker has earned widespread acclaim for recent documentary projects, including Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music and the Oscar-winning Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The Next Move premieres this Thursday, July 16, on YouTube

What do YOU think about the guests making The Next Move with Questlove?

‘The Next Move’: Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove’s New Talk Show [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com