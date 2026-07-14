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What You Need to Know Before You Update Your iPhone | Techie Tuesday

Published on July 14, 2026

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  • Beta software from Apple may have bugs and issues, requiring a full device reset.
  • Fake links on YouTube can lead to data breaches, so stick to the official app.
  • Leaving YouTube videos running overnight for sleep can be risky - use dedicated devices instead.
Apple iOS 27 Beta Software Update Displayed on iPhone Following WWDC 2026 Announcement
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

If you’re eager to try Apple’s newest iPhone features, you may want to think twice before downloading the latest beta software.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During her weekly Techie Tuesday segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, resident tech expert Beyoncé ATL shared several technology tips designed to help listeners stay safe online and avoid common mistakes that could cause major headaches.

Her biggest warning centered around Apple’s newest beta version of iOS. While many iPhone users are excited about upcoming artificial intelligence features, Beyoncé ATL explained that beta software is still being tested and isn’t intended for most consumers.

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She cautioned that installing a beta version can lead to glitches, crashes, or other unexpected issues. If problems occur, users may have to completely erase and restore their iPhone to return to the previous operating system. Because of that, she strongly recommends backing up both your phone and your computer before attempting any beta installation.

The advice was simple: unless you’re comfortable testing unfinished software, it’s best to wait for Apple’s official public release.

Beyoncé ATL also addressed growing concerns about online scams involving YouTube. While watching videos on the platform itself generally isn’t dangerous, she explained that scammers are increasingly using fake links found in video descriptions or creating websites that closely resemble trusted brands.

Someone searching for travel deals, clothing, or other products could unknowingly click one of these fraudulent links, potentially giving hackers access to passwords, financial information, or personal data.

Her recommendation was to always use YouTube’s official app or website and avoid clicking unfamiliar links, even if they appear legitimate.

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She also advised against leaving YouTube videos running overnight while sleeping. Many people use calming sounds or relaxing videos to fall asleep, but she suggested safer alternatives such as a white noise machine, smart speaker, or other dedicated sleep devices instead of keeping a phone active beside the bed for hours.

Related Article: Black Tech Innovators for Black History Month | Techie Tuesday

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Before wrapping up the segment, Beyoncé ATL highlighted a pair of helpful apps for parents with children involved in youth sports. She recommended SidelineHD, which allows families to livestream games so relatives can watch from anywhere, and Ellie Nation, a developing platform designed to help young athletes improve their skills.

She also gave a shout-out to her sons, Seven and Chance, and their Douglasville football team, the OG Hot Boys.

Beyoncé ATL closed the segment by reminding listeners to stay alert for scammers on Facebook and Instagram, noting that fake profiles and fraudulent messages continue to target users every day. Her overall message was clear: taking a few extra precautions online can help protect both your personal information and your devices.

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