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Trinity and Bryce From Love Island Reveals First Date Post Villa

Trinity and Bryce Win Love Island USA Season 8, Reveals First Date Post Villa

Published on July 14, 2026

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A glamorous couple kissing passionately in front of a sparkling holiday backdrop, with a woman in a dramatic blue ruffled dress looking surprised.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

Trinity and Bryce Win Love Island USA Season 8, Reveals First Date Post Villa

Another season of Love Island USA has come to an end with a fan-favorite couple crowned as the winners.

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners of season eight, determined by viewer votes. The couple spoke with the show’s host, Ariana Madix, about what’s in store once they return home.

“I want to take her surfing. I want to teach her how to surf. I have a couple spots in L.A.,” Bryce said of their first date via Instagram.

Trinity, 22, and Bryce, 30, both expressed shock at the results, and were expecting other couples in the final four, Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou, to win.

“I just want to say thank you so much. I literally never expected this,” she said. “I’m so blessed that you guys love the connection we have and I’m glad you guys see it as much as we do.”

During the finale, the final four couples each went on a romantic date on the show before giving their final speeches and setting intentions and plans for life outside the Fiji villa.

Peacock announced that Madix and Andy Cohen will co-host the Love Island USA season eight reunion on Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. Love Island: Beyond the Villa was also renewed for a third season and will arrive in 2027.

Trinity and Bryce Win Love Island USA Season 8, Reveals First Date Post Villa was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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