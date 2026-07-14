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Houston Chosen to Host 40th Annual WWE Survivor Series

Published on July 14, 2026

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Poster for WWE Survivor Series 2022 "War Games" event in Houston on November 28, featuring the WWE logo and event details.
Source: WWE War Games / General

Houston is getting ready to host one of WWE’s biggest annual events.

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The 40th Annual Survivor Series will take place live from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, bringing WWE’s biggest Superstars to H-Town for a historic night of sports entertainment.

Survivor Series has been one of WWE’s marquee events for decades, known for its high-stakes matches, unforgettable moments, and iconic battles between some of the company’s top talent. The 2026 edition will mark the event’s 40th anniversary, making Houston the backdrop for a major milestone in WWE history.

Fans looking to be part of the action can purchase tickets beginning August 7.

The announcement adds another major event to Houston’s growing list of high-profile entertainment and sports attractions, continuing the city’s reputation as a destination for major live events.

More details, including the full match card and WWE Superstars scheduled to appear, will be announced closer to the event.

Houston Chosen to Host 40th Annual WWE Survivor Series was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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