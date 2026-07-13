Ben Crump Says Nolan Wells Family Still Wants Answers

Family hires independent forensic pathologist to conduct separate autopsy due to lack of trust in local authorities

Digital forensics experts to analyze Wells' phone for deleted messages that could provide clues

Public appeal made for anyone with information, photos, or videos from the island that day to come forward

Source: Nolan Wells Family and Ben Crump / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the family of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells is refusing to let unanswered questions surrounding his death go unresolved.

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Speaking alongside Wells’ parents during a press conference in New York City, Crump said the family has launched its own independent investigation after losing confidence that the full story will come to light through the official process alone.

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Wells disappeared after taking a Fourth of July boat trip with friends to Horn Island, an uninhabited barrier island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. His body was discovered two days later along the shoreline. While investigators have publicly stated they do not currently suspect foul play, Crump said the family believes too many important questions remain unanswered.

One of the first steps, Crump announced, was hiring an independent forensic pathologist in Washington, D.C., to perform a separate autopsy. The family is also waiting for the official autopsy results from Mississippi authorities, but Crump said they wanted an independent review conducted by someone with no connection to local law enforcement.

In addition to the autopsy, Crump revealed that digital forensic experts will examine Wells’ cellphone. According to the attorney, investigators hope to recover messages or other information that may have been deleted before the phone is eventually turned over to authorities.

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Crump also issued a public appeal for anyone who was on Horn Island that day to come forward. Because hundreds of people reportedly visited the island during the holiday weekend, he believes photos, videos, or eyewitness accounts could help piece together Wells’ final hours.

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“We just want the truth,” Crump said, urging anyone with information to cooperate with investigators.

The attorney also addressed the family’s concerns about the investigation itself. He said Wells’ parents hired him because they lack confidence in Mississippi authorities, pointing to the state’s long history of racial injustice and past cases in which Black families felt their concerns were dismissed.

Crump said that history cannot be ignored when families seek answers after the death of a loved one.

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“This is a lived experience for many Black Americans,” he said, adding that too often families are told there was no foul play before every question has been fully explored.

Authorities have said they believe Wells may have chosen to remain on the island after his friends left, expecting another ride back to the mainland. However, his family has questioned that explanation, noting that he was an accomplished athlete and experienced swimmer. They say they want investigators to explain exactly what happened between the time he was last seen and when his body was recovered.

Related Article: Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?

Related Article: Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan

The case has drawn national attention and support from several prominent figures. Tyler Perry is helping cover funeral expenses, while former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is funding the independent autopsy. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who joined Crump during the press conference, is expected to officiate Wells’ funeral.

As the investigation continues, Crump says the family’s goal is simple: to ensure every piece of evidence is examined and every unanswered question receives a full and transparent investigation.

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