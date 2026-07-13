Iggy Azalea’s World Cup Photos Spark Debate Over Cosmetic Surgery

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Iggy Azalea is once again trending online, this time because of candid photos taken during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas.

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The Australian rapper attended the match to support Australia’s national soccer team, but shortly after the event, unedited images of her sitting in the stands began circulating across social media. The photos quickly sparked debate, with many users focusing on her appearance instead of the game.

Some fans speculated that Azalea may have undergone additional cosmetic procedures, pointing to what they believed were changes in her facial features. Others, however, defended the rapper, saying the bright Texas sunshine and the way she was squinting into the glare made her look different than she normally does.

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Many social media users noted that harsh daylight and high-definition cameras can exaggerate facial expressions, especially when someone is trying to shield their eyes from the sun. Supporters argued that the viral images were simply unflattering candid shots rather than evidence of new cosmetic work.

Azalea has never hidden the fact that she’s had cosmetic procedures in the past. She has publicly confirmed having a nose job and breast augmentation while denying rumors that she’s had a Brazilian Butt Lift or permanent facial implants. Because of that openness, discussions about her appearance often gain attention whenever new photos surface online.

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The conversation has left fans divided. Some believe the latest images show additional cosmetic enhancements, while others say the criticism highlights how quickly people judge celebrities based on a few seconds of video or a single photograph.

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Azalea has not addressed the online speculation and has continued sharing updates about her music and business ventures.

For now, there is no evidence confirming she has undergone any new procedures. The debate remains fueled by fan opinions, with many reminding others that lighting, angles, and facial expressions can dramatically change how someone looks in candid photos.

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