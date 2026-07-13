‘It Hurts To See Her Dressed As The Devil’ — Rapstress-Turned-Preacher Jacki-O Blocks JT For Portraying ‘Satan’s Ex-Wife’

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An unexpected clash between hip-hop history and religious conviction has officially taken over social media. Decades after laying the foundational blueprint for Miami’s legendary female rap scene, former rapstress-turned-preacher Jacki-O has stunned fans by revealing she completely cut off City Girls rapper JT online. The blocked announcement comes on the heels of a controversial art project that the former rapper felt crossed a religious boundary of hers.

The immediate catalyst for the online fallout stems from JT’s recent appearance in PsyFi, an avant-garde short film written and directed by visual artist Chloe Wise as part of her high-profile Extrasensory exhibition. In the visual project, the City Girls rap artist can be seen wearing prominent prosthetic horns and dark, demonic styling to portray a character explicitly named “Satan’s Ex-Wife.” While the creative choice drew instant backlash for her more spiritual fans, it proved to be an absolute dealbreaker for Jacki-O, who now strictly operates in the religious community under her title, Minister Angela.

Taking to her official Facebook account to address the viral short film, Angela made it clear that she refuses to let secular entertainment compromise her current ministry. To drive her point home, she shared a screenshot of the block notification alongside a heartfelt, private direct message that JT had originally sent her back in 2024.

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“Sometimes when you block people, it’s a blessing in disguise,” Jacki-O captioned the post. “I’m not judging anyone but I refuse to associate myself with people who don’t have the spirit of the Lord in they’re lives, no matter how much they claim to love me. THEY SHOULD BE LOVING GOD MORE.”