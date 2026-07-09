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Refinery29 And Society 18’s Creator Kickoff At Essence Fest

Refinery29 And Society 18’s Creator Kickoff Brought Style And Community To Essence Fest

HB was on the scene at the Refinery29 And Society 18’s Creator Kickoff event at Essence Festival.

Published on July 9, 2026

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A group of six young women dressed in colorful, stylish outfits posing together in a festive setting with floral decor.
Source: dp.jolly / dp.jolly

Community took center stage at Refinery29, R29 Somos, and Society 18’s creator kickoff event during Essence Festival, and of course, the attendees did it fashionably.

Society 18, a talent management and marketing agency founded in 2019 to represent multi-ethnic talent, made sure its mission was reflected in the diverse community that gathered for its festive celebration.

Set at the beautiful Peacock Room at the Kimpton Fontenot in New Orleans, creators, influencers, and industry professionals came together to connect, unwind, and enjoy delicious drinks during a busy festival weekend.

And if the vibes weren’t already set, a DJ kept the hottest songs spinning while fashionable attendees filled every corner. The event also featured sponsor moments from RevAir, New Balance, and KISS Colors & Care. 

The theme of the evening was “Color & Culture” with a color palette of bold and vibrant hues to match the spirited nature of New Orleans. Here at HelloBeautiful, you know we’re all about the looks, so check out what the attendees wore, plus a closer look inside the soirée. 

We already know that the partygoers understood the assignment, but we want you to take a look for yourself.

KeySlaysss

Helecia Will

Anastasia | @thesincerelyasiaa 

Julianna Simmons

Ashley Ray

Muneera Page

Crystal Danelle

YB

Refinery29 And Society 18’s Creator Kickoff Brought Style And Community To Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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