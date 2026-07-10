Court Denies Trump’s Bid to Restore His Name at Kennedy Center

Federal appeals court rejects Trump's request to temporarily restore his name on Kennedy Center.

Court says Trump and board failed to show name removal would cause immediate, irreparable harm.

Broader legal challenge over name removal still pending, but this is another setback for Trump.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

resident Donald Trump has lost another legal battle in his effort to have his name restored to the Kennedy Center.

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On Wednesday, a federal appeals court rejected Trump’s request to temporarily reverse a lower court ruling that removed his name from the Washington, D.C., performing arts center. The decision means his name will remain off the building while the broader legal challenge continues.

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A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump and the Kennedy Center’s board did not provide enough evidence to justify putting his name back on the landmark before the appeal is decided.

According to the judges, the request failed to demonstrate that Trump or the organization would suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the name remained removed during the legal process. The panel noted that because the name had already been taken down, granting the request would not prevent the alleged harm from occurring.

The court also rejected claims that fundraising efforts would be negatively affected without Trump’s name attached to the center. Judges said the board failed to provide specific evidence showing that donations or financial commitments would be lost because of the current name change.

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Another argument presented by Trump’s legal team involved a fundraising organization known as The Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Foundation. Attorneys argued that the organization could face financial complications or be forced to return pledged donations if Trump’s name was not restored.

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However, the appeals court declined to consider that argument, explaining that it had not been presented during the original district court proceedings. The judges said raising the issue later in the appeals process was not enough to prove that the lower court had made an error.

As a result, Trump’s name will remain off the Kennedy Center while the appeal moves forward. The same federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments challenging the lower court’s original order that directed the name’s removal.

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The three-judge panel included Gregory Katsas, who was appointed by Trump, along with Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, both of whom were appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The Justice Department, which is representing both Trump and the Kennedy Center’s board in the case, has not publicly commented on the latest ruling.

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Although Wednesday’s decision does not end the legal dispute, it represents another setback for the president as he continues seeking to overturn the district court’s earlier decision. The broader appeal remains pending, and the court will ultimately determine whether the original order removing Trump’s name should stand permanently.

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