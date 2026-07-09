Cardi B Sparks Dating Rumors With Soccer Star Maduka Okoye

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye's brief interaction at Paris Fashion Week fueled dating rumors.

Fans speculate about a potential romance, but Cardi and Okoye have not confirmed anything.

Cardi's personal life often generates widespread attention, even from small public interactions.

Source: Cardi B and Maduka Okoye / Getty

Cardi B is once again at the center of dating rumors after a brief interaction with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye caught the attention of fans during Paris Fashion Week.

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The speculation began after a video from one of the week’s fashion events started circulating on social media. In the clip, Okoye is seen sitting beside the Grammy-winning rapper and helping her get settled into her seat before the show began. While the exchange was short, it was enough to send fans into detective mode, with many wondering if the two could be more than just acquaintances.

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According to TMZ, neither Cardi nor Okoye has confirmed they are dating, and there has been no public indication that the pair are in a relationship. Still, the viral moment quickly sparked conversations across social media, where many fans expressed excitement over the possibility of a new romance.

Some users praised Okoye’s gentlemanly gesture, while others commented on how comfortable the two appeared together. Although the interaction offered little insight into their relationship, it didn’t stop fans from sharing theories and rooting for the rumored couple.

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The buzz came during a busy Paris Fashion Week for Cardi, who continued to make headlines for her bold fashion choices. She attended the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show wearing a dramatic red gown that drew attention from photographers and fashion enthusiasts alike. As usual, the rapper’s appearance became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

The rumors also arrive after Cardi’s reported relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. If the speculation surrounding Okoye turns out to be true, fans joked that the rapper may have traded American football for international football, as Okoye plays professional soccer.

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Despite the online excitement, there is currently no evidence confirming the pair are romantically involved. The rumors are based almost entirely on the viral video and fan observations rather than any public statements from either Cardi or the Nigerian goalkeeper.

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Still, Cardi’s personal life has long been a topic of interest, making even the smallest public interaction enough to generate widespread attention. Whether the two were simply attending the same event or getting to know each other remains unknown.

For now, the rumors remain just that. Until Cardi B or Maduka Okoye addresses the speculation, fans will likely continue watching for another appearance together as they search for clues about what, if anything, is really going on.

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