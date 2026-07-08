Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour

Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman in a white outfit with the text "Jekalyn" on her shirt, standing with her arms raised in a white room.
Source: WayNorth Music / CR8 Agency

Our girl Jekalyn Carr stays busy and blessed, and now she’s getting ready to hit the road!

On the heels of her six Stellar Award nominations, the Grammy & Stellar Award winner has just announced her A Night of Breakthrough Tour, hitting seven cities this fall.

The tour kicks off in Tampa, FL, on September 12 and wraps in Southaven, MS on November 15. In a press release, the tour promises “a powerful worship experience bringing a message of faith, hope, and breakthrough to audiences across the country.

The announcement comes alongside Jekalyn’s latest video, “History (Breakthrough) – Live Experience” from her critically acclaimed Jekalyn X The Legends album. In true Jekalyn fashion, she delivers a passionate and powerful performance in the video.

In a statement, Jekalyn says, “This tour is about reminding people that no matter what they’ve faced, breakthrough is still possible. I want every person to leave encouraged, refreshed, and believing God for what once seemed impossible.”

You can grab your tickets right now at  https://iamjekalyncarr.com/tour or https://brushfire.com/jekalyncarrtour/!

TOUR DATES

  • September 12 – Tampa, FL
  • September 13 – Albany, GA
  • September 18 – Pensacola, FL
  • September 19 – New Orleans, LA
  • November 7 – Birmingham, AL
  • November 14 – Jackson, MS
  • November 15 – Southaven, MS

Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
8 Items
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Most Anticipated Rap and R&B Albums Dropping This Summer

9 Items
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black Women With Rock & Punk Sounds You Should Know

12 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Known Were Related

12 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Lil' Kim

A portrait of a woman with dramatic makeup and jewelry, with the text "RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW" and "JEKALYN CARR" displayed.
The Rickey Smiley Show  |  Nia Noelle

From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close