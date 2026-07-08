Source: WayNorth Music / CR8 Agency

Our girl Jekalyn Carr stays busy and blessed, and now she’s getting ready to hit the road!

On the heels of her six Stellar Award nominations, the Grammy & Stellar Award winner has just announced her A Night of Breakthrough Tour, hitting seven cities this fall.

The tour kicks off in Tampa, FL, on September 12 and wraps in Southaven, MS on November 15. In a press release, the tour promises “a powerful worship experience bringing a message of faith, hope, and breakthrough to audiences across the country.

The announcement comes alongside Jekalyn’s latest video, “History (Breakthrough) – Live Experience” from her critically acclaimed Jekalyn X The Legends album. In true Jekalyn fashion, she delivers a passionate and powerful performance in the video.

In a statement, Jekalyn says, “This tour is about reminding people that no matter what they’ve faced, breakthrough is still possible. I want every person to leave encouraged, refreshed, and believing God for what once seemed impossible.”

You can grab your tickets right now at https://iamjekalyncarr.com/tour or https://brushfire.com/jekalyncarrtour/!

TOUR DATES

September 12 – Tampa, FL

September 13 – Albany, GA

September 18 – Pensacola, FL

September 19 – New Orleans, LA

November 7 – Birmingham, AL

November 14 – Jackson, MS

November 15 – Southaven, MS

Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour was originally published on mypraiseatl.com