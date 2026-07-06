Nia Long is in her sharing era and we are here for it.

During her latest sit-down with Angie Martinez for the IRL podcast, Nia shared stories of her exciting life in the industry for the past three decades, including the night she met and curved music legend Prince.

“He grabbed my hand. Then we got to the car and my hating a** girlfriend at the time, because she really should have said something in the moment,” said Nia. “Goes ‘Girl you know that was Prince?,’ I go ‘Why didn’t you tell me before I left the building??’…If I knew it was Prince, I would have turned around and said, ‘Hello.’”

She went on to say that the two would meet again once she became a household name herself, but that he was no longer interested in her.

“We just talked about my hair for two hours because he liked it.”

Though Nia may have missed her opportunity with The Purple One, she has not been hard up for male attention as she’s still in high demand with men of all ages. During a particularly fun part of the episode, she showed Martinez the myriad of DMs she’s received since expressing what she’s looking for in her dating life, including signed NDAs from potential suitors.

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“If I opened my DMs, you would die,” she told Angie. “I’m not going to say names, most of them have been telling me like, ‘I’ll sign the NDA,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’ They’re like, ‘Yo, where’s the NDA, I’m ready to sign.'”

She also confirmed that some of the men are well-known. Who could really blame anyone for shooting their shot at the OG baddie?

But she’s making sure to bring more than the allure of being Nia Long

“I think new love and newness creates a visceral reaction in your body,” she told Angie. “Now it just doesn’t last as long because as soon as I see a red flag I’m like, ‘Oh let me turn this channel.’ New show. New channel. New network. I am more concerned about being that so that I can attract it than I am looking for it. You can’t want something if you’re not at your best. So, it’s a lot of self work.”

Good news for those who may be looking to make Nia their dream woman IRL after years of watching her on TV and in films: she’s open to dating both older and younger. As long as the vibe is right.

“I think that women should date who they want to date and I don’t think that age matters,” she said. “I’m not just dating younger. Like, if I met someone who was interesting and mature and they happen to be younger, then fine.”

Now, don’t y’all go rushing into Nia’s DMs but if you do, come correct.

Check out Nia Long’s full interview on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast below.

Royal Fumble: Nia Long Talks Curving Prince Before She Was Famous & How It Goes Down In Her DMs was originally published on bossip.com