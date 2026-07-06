Lil Wayne Ends Romance With 23-Year-Old Madi Cannon

Wayne confirms no engagement, says relationship ended due to criticism Cannon faced.

Wayne praises Cannon's 'beautiful soul,' didn't want her to endure harsh comments.

Wayne's tour also faces recent setbacks, with missed and delayed performances.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Lil Wayne is setting the record straight about his relationship with influencer Madi Cannon.

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After weeks of online speculation fueled by social media posts and public appearances, the rapper revealed during a recent livestream that he and the 23-year-old were never engaged. He also confirmed that the couple has officially gone their separate ways.

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Rumors about a possible engagement gained traction after Cannon shared affectionate photos of the pair and sports commentator Skip Bayless posted images of them together. Many fans believed wedding plans were in the works, but Wayne said that was never the case.

Instead, he explained that the relationship came to an end because of the intense attention it received online. Wayne, who is 43, said he did not want Cannon to continue dealing with the criticism and negativity that surrounded their romance.

“I don’t want to be a burden to such an amazing person,” Wayne said during the livestream.

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The rapper went on to praise Cannon, describing her as someone with a “beautiful soul.” He said the decision was made out of concern for her well-being, explaining that he didn’t want her to experience the harsh comments and public backlash that came with being in a highly visible relationship.

Much of the conversation online centered on the couple’s nearly 20-year age difference. While celebrity relationships often attract public attention, Wayne suggested that the constant scrutiny ultimately influenced his decision to step away rather than allow Cannon to continue facing criticism.

The personal announcement comes during a challenging stretch for the rap veteran professionally as well.

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Wayne’s ongoing 20+ Years of Carter Classics tour has experienced a few setbacks in recent weeks. Fans in Bangor, Maine, were disappointed after he missed a scheduled performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, leaving many confused about the cancellation.

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Just days later, concertgoers in Gilford, New Hampshire, also faced an unexpected delay. Wayne reportedly took the stage more than two hours after his scheduled performance time, beginning his set around 11 p.m. instead of the planned 8:50 p.m.

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Despite the recent challenges, Wayne’s tour continues. His next scheduled performance is set for July 16 at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa, where fans will be watching to see if the remainder of the tour proceeds without further interruptions.

Although his relationship with Cannon has ended, Wayne’s comments reflected appreciation rather than bitterness. By addressing the rumors directly and explaining the reasons behind the breakup, he offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal side of navigating fame, relationships, and the pressures that often come with life in the spotlight.

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