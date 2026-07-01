ESSENCE Festival 2026: Know Before You Go

Source: Peter Forest / Getty Every year, thousands of people from across the country travel to New Orleans for one of the biggest celebrations of Black culture, music and community. Whether it’s your first time attending or you’re an ESSENCE Festival veteran, a little planning can make all the difference. From navigating the city and packing for the Louisiana heat to knowing what to expect before you arrive, here’s everything you should know before heading to ESSENCE Festival 2026

Download ESSENCE360 App Don’t know where to be or who to see during ESSENCE Festival weekend? Let the ESSENCE360 app be your guide, Stay in the know with day-by-day schedules that are constantly updated, access your tickets and more.

Check the Festival Schedule Ahead of Time There’s something for everybody. RELATED: Essence Fest 2026: Stacked Lineup Announced Despite Debt Woes

Pack for the New Orleans Weather Potential rain chances for the weekend.

Keep an eye on the New Orleans Heat, tempetures are expected to feel like up to 105 degrees.

Wear Comfortable Shoes You can expect to do alot of walking at ESSENCE

Bring a Portable Phone Charger A Bring a Portable Phone Charger is the gem you didin’t know you need it, charging stations might be hard to find or heavily occupied, it’ll be best to bring your own portable phone charger.

Review the Venue Bag Policy CLEAR BAG POLICY

Caesars Superdome and Champions Square will have a clear bag policy in effect for the duration of the event. Only clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, Gallon Size Ziploc Bags (Limit 1 of either) and Small Clutch Purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ will be permitted.



Use Ride Shares or Public Transportation

Ridesharing/ public tranportation options will be the best and most likely stress free options when moving around New Orleans due to high traffic.

Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day With extreme heat and pleanty of walking staying hydrated is going to be key.