Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown Reportedly in a Relationship

Smollett and Brown spotted together, with Brown confirming he is dating a celebrity.

Brown says the relationship feels effortless, secure, and potentially long-term.

Couple keeping the relationship private to protect it from outside criticism.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Getty

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown have sparked romance rumors after being seen together in Los Angeles, with a source confirming to PEOPLE that the two are now dating.

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The sighting, which took place on Monday, June 29, showed the pair spending time together during a casual outing. Photos published by TMZ captured Smollett, 44, and Brown, 45, walking side by side, with Smollett at one point gently reaching over to cup Brown’s chin as they strolled.

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While neither Smollett nor Brown has publicly detailed the relationship directly, Brown later addressed his love life during an appearance on the Reality with the King podcast. During the interview, he revealed that he is currently dating a celebrity, though he did not mention Smollett by name.

Brown spoke openly about the emotional significance of the relationship, saying he feels he has met someone who truly understands him. He described the connection as something deeply secure and meaningful, explaining that he feels fully trusted and accepted in the relationship.

“I’ve met my equal,” Brown said, adding that the bond feels natural and strong. He explained that the relationship has developed quickly, saying they are “not taking it slow” but instead are already deeply connected.

According to Brown, the relationship is filled with laughter, ease, and emotional comfort. He emphasized that everything between them feels effortless and described the connection as something he believes could last long-term. Brown even shared that he sees a future with this person, saying he believes he may have found “his forever person.”

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Despite the excitement, Brown also explained why the relationship has not been made fully public yet. He said the couple is intentionally keeping things private in order to protect their bond from outside opinions and criticism.

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The news comes shortly after Brown publicly defended Smollett on social media. After rapper 50 Cent mocked Smollett’s performance at a Harlem Pride event, Brown responded in the comments, criticizing the selective clip being shared and supporting Smollett’s full performance.

The relationship also follows changes in both men’s recent romantic histories. Smollett reportedly ended his engagement to Jabari Redd earlier this year after nearly a year of being engaged. The pair had been together since at least 2022 and previously worked together on the film The Lost Holliday.

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Brown, meanwhile, has also experienced a long-term breakup in recent years. He was previously engaged to Ian Jordan, with the couple calling off their engagement in 2020 after nearly a decade together. Brown later described that split as amicable, noting that they remained on good terms.

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As speculation continues to grow, neither Smollett nor Brown has officially confirmed details of the relationship beyond what has been reported. Still, Brown’s recent comments suggest he is in a deeply committed and emotionally significant new chapter of his personal life.

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