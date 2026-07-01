Danny Glover Opens Up About His Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Glover, 79, has been living with Alzheimer's for years, sharing his diagnosis publicly to reduce stigma.

His family provides crucial support, helping him stay active in his community despite the disease's progression.

Glover partners with the Alzheimer's Association to promote early detection and healthy habits for brain health.

Source: Robin Marchant

Legendary actor Danny Glover has shared that he has been living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years, opening up about his health for the first time in an emotional interview alongside his family.

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The 79-year-old actor spoke with Lester Holt in an exclusive interview on TODAY, explaining that although Alzheimer’s has changed parts of his daily life, he remains focused on living each day with the support of those closest to him.

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Glover acknowledged that the disease will continue to progress over time but said he feels fortunate to have a strong support system standing beside him.

“They’ve got my back,” he said when asked about the role his family has played throughout his journey.

Since receiving his diagnosis, Glover has experienced slower speech, movement, and memory. Even so, he continues to stay active in his hometown of San Francisco by attending events and remaining involved in the community.

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Rather than hiding his condition, Glover and his family decided the time was right to speak publicly. His daughter, Mandisa, said it was important for her father to tell his own story instead of allowing others to speculate about his health.

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She explained that she no longer wanted to avoid questions or pretend everything was fine. By sharing his diagnosis, the family hopes to help reduce the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s while encouraging more open conversations about the disease.

Glover has also partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness. The organization encourages early detection because changes in the brain can begin many years before symptoms become obvious. It also emphasizes healthy habits such as regular exercise, quality sleep, managing blood pressure and diabetes, and staying socially connected as ways to support brain health.

Best known for starring as Detective Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, Glover built an acclaimed career spanning nearly four decades with more than 170 film and television credits. He also earned praise for dramatic performances in movies such as Places in the Heart and The Color Purple.

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Looking back, Glover credited his parents with shaping both his career and his lifelong commitment to social justice. Their activism inspired him to use his platform beyond Hollywood, leading him to create projects highlighting underserved communities and later serve as a goodwill ambassador for both the United Nations Development Programme and UNICEF.

His humanitarian work earned him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Academy Awards, an honor he dedicated in part to his mother’s influence.

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Although Alzheimer’s has limited his ability to travel, Glover says he still enjoys speaking with young people about community involvement and encouraging others to make a difference.

His younger brother, Martin, said supporting Danny now is simply a chance to return the love and guidance he has received throughout the years.

For Glover, family remains at the center of everything. While he knows Alzheimer’s will continue to bring new challenges, he says facing those challenges together gives him strength and hope for the future.

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