Sagamore Spirit Unveils New High Rye Straight Bourbon Release

Sagamore Spirit, an award-winning whiskey distillery based in Maryland, is well known for its expertly crafted rye whiskies. Now, Sagamore Spirit is proud to announce a new high rye straight bourbon, expanding upon its offerings.

Here at Spirit.Ed, we’ve had the honor of featuring Sagamore Spirits’ whiskey, especially via cocktails where the product truly shines. With the summer months upon us and rye usually taking a backseat to the sweeter flavors of bourbon, the new High Rye Straight Bourbon from Sagamore highlights more of the distillery’s dedication to the craft by catering to a wider audience.

As part of the Sagamore Whiskey Reserve Series, the High Rye Straight Bourbon connects Kentucky’s signature whiskey style with what Maryland is known for in the space.

The mash bill for the High Rye Straight Bourbon release is 60% corn, as per the rules of bourbon that state it can only be called as such with at least 51% corn, 25% rye, which will bring warming spice notes, and 15% malted rye. The whiskey goes into new charred American white oak barrels, aged for six years, and goes into the bottle at 108 proof (54%).

The brand explains the whiskey as having a nose of “dark brown sugar and grilled peaches, rounded out by luscious mixed berries,” and “spiced vanilla and hazelnut toffee, complemented by dried fruits and a hint of orange peel,” on the palate. The finish is said to feature “caramel sweetness with toasted nuts and warming spices.”

“This High Rye Straight Bourbon is something we’ve been eager to share nationwide — a whiskey crafted for those who enjoy both bourbon and rye flavors that makes for a memorable pour,” Ryan Norwood, Master Distiller at Sagamore Whiskey. “We’re thrilled to share this release with whiskey fans who appreciate something truly distinctive.”

Sagamore Spirit released a limited batch of High Rye Straight Bourbon in the Baltimore area last fall to positive praise from fans and spirit experts alike. The whiskey will be available nationwide on July 1, with a retail price of $50. It will also be available for purchase at their lavish distillery and storefront in Baltimore.

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Photo: Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit Unveils New High Rye Straight Bourbon Release was originally published on cassiuslife.com