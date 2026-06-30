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Erica Campbell & Le'Andria Johnson Stun with Gospel Tribute

Erica Campbell & Le'Andria Johnson Stun with Gospel Tribute

Erica Campbell and Le'Andria Johnson brought the 2026 BET Awards to its feet. The gospel icons delivered a powerful, tear-jerking rendition of "Total Praise" to honor fallen legends.

Published on June 30, 2026

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BET Awards 2026 - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson Deliver Powerful Gospel Tribute at 2026 BET Awards

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson delivered one of the most powerful and emotional moments of the 2026 BET Awards. Taking the stage at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, June 28, the gospel powerhouse duo anchored the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, shifting the entire atmosphere of the venue into a sacred space of reverence and praise.

Backed by a choir, Erica Campbell kicked off the tribute with a breathtaking rendition of “I Love the Lord.” The song, originally composed by late gospel maestro Richard Smallwood in 1970, served as a dual tribute. The emotional performance also honored Smallwood himself, who passed away in late 2025.

The vocal energy reached a spectacular peak when fellow Sunday Best icon Le’Andria Johnson joined Campbell on stage. Johnson’s uniquely rich, raspy tone seamlessly blended with Campbell’s vocals as they transitioned into Smallwood’s crowning masterpiece, “Total Praise.”

As the screens behind them displayed the faces of fallen trailblazers and cultural icons, the duo’s harmonies filled the auditorium. By the time Johnson unleashed her trademark powerhouse vocals on the final “Amen,” the entire audience was brought to its feet in a standing ovation. The duet provided a beautifully triumphant reminder of the deep roots and enduring power of gospel music on culture’s biggest night.

Erica Campbell & Le'Andria Johnson Stun with Gospel Tribute was originally published on classixphilly.com

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