Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Twista Facing Prison Time After Alleged $440K Tax Debt

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Twista In Concert - Chicago, IL
Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

The Chicago rapper pleaded not guilty in federal court after being charged with five counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes. The charges stem from tax years spanning 2019 through 2023.

According to court documents, Twista continued earning income from live performance, album sales, streaming royalties, and other business ventures during that time while allegedly failing to satisfy his federal tax obligations. 

Prosecutors also allege that the rapper was repeatedly notified by both the IRS and his personal accountants about his outstanding tax debt but failed to resolve the issue.

Court filings further claim that Twista entered into agreements with third-party companies to receive advances on future royalty payments. Prosecutors argue the arrangement was designed to keep those funds out the IRS’s reach.

During the same period, authorities allege Twista continued spending freely, including the purchase of four luxury vehicles, while his unpaid tax balance grew to more than $440,000.

If convicted on all five counts, Twista could face up to five years in federal prison. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 22.

This story is developing.

Twista Facing Prison Time After Alleged $440K Tax Debt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Trending
6 Items
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?

Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor With The Icon Of The Year Award

Wimbledon 2026 - Previews - Sunday June 28th
13:59:56
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Serena Williams Confesses She Almost Didn’t Return to Wimbledon

7 Items
Black Music Month  |  Nia Noelle

Beyoncé’s Top Performances that Shifted the Culture

67 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close