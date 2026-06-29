Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Friday June 26, Chris Brown and Usher kicked off their Raymond & Brown (R&B) Tour in Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High. The three-hour concert was a dream come true for not only R&B lovers but Chris Brown and Usher fans. The icons performed some of the biggest hits of their careers.

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Take a look at the setlist from their performance so you can be prepared when they come to a city near you!

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