Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist
Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist
Friday June 26, Chris Brown and Usher kicked off their Raymond & Brown (R&B) Tour in Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High. The three-hour concert was a dream come true for not only R&B lovers but Chris Brown and Usher fans. The icons performed some of the biggest hits of their careers.
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Take a look at the setlist from their performance so you can be prepared when they come to a city near you!
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Chris Brown – Party ft. Usher, Gucci Mane
Usher – Yeah! ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris
Usher – Caught Up
Usher – U Don’t Have To Call
Usher – Love in This Club ft. Young Jeezy
Usher – Bad Girl
Chris Brown – Poppin
Chris Brown – Wall To Wall
Chris Brown – Deuces
Chris Brown – Loyal
Chris Brown- Go Crazy
Chris Brown – Look at Me Now
Chris Brown – For The Moment
Chris Brown – Run It!
Usher – Superstar
Usher – U Remind Me
Usher – My Way
Usher – You Make Me Wanna
Usher – My Boo
Usher – Trading Places
Usher- Lovers And Friends
Usher – Burn
Chris Brown – Residuals
Chris Brown – It’s Not You It’s Me
Chris Brown – Fallin
Chris Brown – Heat
Chris Brown – Warm Embrace
Chris Brown – Something In The Water
Chris Brown – Privacy
Chris Brown – Yo
Chris Brown – Ain’t No Way
Chris Brown – Say Goodbye
Chris Brown – Don’t Judge Me
Chris Brown – She Ain’t You
Chris Brown – Under The Influence
Usher – Seduction
Chris Brown – Back To Sleep
Chris Brown – Feel Something
Usher – Nice & Slow
Chris Brown – It Depends (Raymond Remix)
Usher – There Goes My Baby
Chris Brown – Wet the Bed
Chris Brown – Take You Down
Usher – OMG
Usher – Good Kisser
Usher – No Limit
Usher – Climax
Usher – Confessions
Usher – Superstar
Chris Brown – Ayo
Chris Brown – Obvious
Chris Brown – Kiss Kiss
Chris Brown – With You
Chris Brown – Forever
Chris Brown – No Guidance
Chris Brown – New Flame
Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist was originally published on majic945.com