NFL Star Chris Johnson Reveals Devastating ALS Diagnosis at 40

Johnson's right hand weakened, leading to ALS diagnosis at age 39 in 2025.

ALS has taken away his physical abilities, but not his sharp mind and spirit.

Despite no cure, Johnson remains hopeful that future research could make a difference.

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed that he is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), sharing an emotional update about the disease that has dramatically changed his daily life.

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Johnson, who became one of football’s fastest and most exciting players during his career with the Tennessee Titans, spoke about his condition during an interview on Good Morning America. The 40-year-old said that while ALS has taken away many of his physical abilities, it has not changed the person he is inside.

“I want people to know that I’m still me,” Johnson said. “ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am.”

The former NFL star said he first noticed something was wrong when his right hand began feeling unusually weak. At first, the symptoms seemed minor. His grip was not as strong as it had always been, even though he remained active, exercised regularly, and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Brittany, and their four children.

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His family initially believed the problem might have been related to the physical demands of his football career. Brittany thought it could have been a pinched nerve or another injury caused by years of playing in the NFL. ALS never crossed their minds.

After several rounds of medical testing, doctors confirmed the diagnosis in 2025 when Johnson was 39 years old.

The news was devastating. Johnson recalled doctors explaining that while medications could help slow the disease, there was no cure. They also advised him and his family to prepare for what lay ahead, making the diagnosis even harder to accept.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually causing people to lose control of their muscles. Over time, it affects movement, speech, swallowing, and eventually breathing.

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Doctors told Johnson he has sporadic ALS, the most common type of the disease, which develops without any known family history. Because there is often no warning, Johnson said the diagnosis can come as a complete shock.

Since then, the disease has progressed much faster than he expected. He now relies on a speech-generating device that tracks his eye movements to communicate. Before he lost his natural voice, doctors recorded it so the device could continue speaking in a voice that sounds like his own.

Despite these changes, Johnson said his thinking has never been affected.

“My mind stays sharp,” he explained, adding that he still dreams, loves his family, and remains the same person emotionally, even if his body no longer cooperates.

Johnson has received standard ALS treatments and also participated in a clinical trial designed to reduce inflammation. His neurologist believes the additional therapy has helped slow some aspects of the disease.

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Throughout his journey, Johnson credits his wife and children for giving him strength. Brittany has taken on the role of his primary caregiver while supporting their family through the challenges of his illness. Although their lives have changed completely, she remains hopeful that future research—or even a miracle—could make a difference.

Johnson said he chose to publicly share his diagnosis because he hopes his story can help others. Whether it encourages someone to seek medical attention sooner, raises awareness, or inspires more research into ALS, he believes speaking out is worthwhile.

While there is still no cure, Johnson says seeing scientists and doctors continue their work gives him hope. As long as researchers keep fighting for better treatments, he says he plans to keep fighting too.

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