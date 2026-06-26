Megyn Kelly Goes On Racist Rant Against Haitians
Megyn Kelly Goes On Wildly Racist Rant Against Haiti After Trump Strips Deportation Protections
- Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly unleashes xenophobic tirade against Haitian immigrants
- Supreme Court ruling allows Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants
- Deportations would disrupt families and communities that have long contributed to the US
This woman is a truly vile creature, and one can only hope that she suffers professional consequences for her behavior one day.
A sharply divided and obsequiously bootlicking U.S. Supreme Court has handed the Trump administration another controversial immigration victory, clearing the way for officials to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 356,000 Haitian and Syrian immigrants who have legally lived and worked in the United States under humanitarian protections.
The typical 6-3 ruling overturns lower court orders that had blocked the administration from ending the program while legal challenges continued, placing thousands of families at risk of deportation despite ongoing instability and violence in both countries. According to CBS News, the Court’s conservative majority concluded that the administration could move forward with ending TPS while litigation continues, a decision immigration advocates warned will have immediate consequences for longtime residents who have built careers, raised children, and established lives in the U.S.
Critics argue the ruling fits a broader pattern of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, which has repeatedly targeted humanitarian protections for immigrants from predominantly Black and nonwhite nations. Haiti, in particular, continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis marked by rampant gang violence, political instability, and widespread displacement, prompting advocates to question how returning families to such conditions serves any legitimate humanitarian or public policy objective.
The decision was quickly celebrated by cantankerous conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, whose reaction ignited widespread backlash. During her SiriusXM program, Kelly applauded the Court’s ruling before launching into a profanity-filled tirade directed at Haitian immigrants, telling them to “go back” to Haiti while accusing them of burdening American communities. Her remarks echoed anti-immigrant rhetoric that has become increasingly common in right-wing political discourse and drew criticism from those who viewed the comments as openly xenophobic and dehumanizing.
As Yahoo! Entertainment reported, Kelly’s comments spread rapidly across social media, where many users condemned both her language and her characterization of Haitian immigrants. Critics argued that her remarks ignored the fact that TPS recipients have been legally authorized to remain in the United States because conditions in their home country have long been considered too dangerous for safe return. Others noted that many Haitian TPS holders have spent years contributing to local economies, paying taxes, and raising American-born children, making the prospect of mass deportations especially disruptive for families and communities alike. Minnesota state Rep. Tom Emmer echoed these bigoted sentiments during a recent public speaking engagement.
This is the message that the white supremacist elitists want to take root in America. If you don’t assimilate (and how can you if you’re Black?), if you don’t do as they say, you will be villafied and castigated.
Megyn Kelly Goes On Wildly Racist Rant Against Haiti After Trump Strips Deportation Protections was originally published on bossip.com