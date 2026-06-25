Unique's charm and unpredictability make him a standout character that audiences can't help but root for.

Unique's journey from being driven by ego and power to finding what's truly important will be explored in the final season.

The 'Power' franchise resonates with Black audiences by blending family dynamics, conflict, and compelling characters they genuinely care about.

As Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues its fifth and final season, few characters have sparked as much conversation as the fly (and now fleeing) Unique, who fans just couldn’t seem to hate, despite his ways.

Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Played by Joey Bada$$, the Queens kingpin has become one of the franchise’s most beloved and unpredictable figures. So much so, he continues earning a loyal fanbase despite his flaws, manipulative tendencies, and the relentless pursuit of power.

Now Unique’s had enough of the power, and he’s focused (for once) on his family. As seen in episode 2, after initially moving his family to a remote location and declaring that he would die in Southside Jamaica, Queens…

…the street king finally fled with his girlfriend and son to safety, making him officially out of the game.

Joey Bada$$ recently spoke with BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass about Unique’s appeal, his character’s evolution and why Raising Kanan continues to connect with audiences across generations.

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From the very beginning, Joey had a feeling viewers would gravitate toward Unique.

“When I first read that he was damn near the flyest thing in Queens, I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’m gonna make people love this character,’” he said. “Oh yeah, 1,000 percent.”

In fact, the rapper and actor intentionally approached the role knowing that Unique would become the type of character audiences couldn’t help but root for.

“I kind of had my sights on the fact that he was going to be the guy that people hated that they love,” he said.

Part of that appeal comes from Unique’s ability to command attention whenever he enters a scene. While the Power Universe is filled with larger-than-life personalities, Joey believes his character’s charm and unpredictability help him stand apart.

“I think it’s definitely his charm,” Joey explained. “He’s so deceptively charming.”

According to the actor, Unique has mastered the art of manipulating the world around him, whether he’s gathering information, influencing other characters, or positioning himself for success.

“He has a way of maneuvering that’s kind of just pleasing to watch,” Joey said.

That unpredictability also keeps viewers invested.

“We never know what’s next,” he said. “Y’all are kind of just interested to see what’s up with this dude.”

As the series reaches its conclusion, Joey said one of the most rewarding aspects of portraying Unique has been witnessing the character’s full journey unfold.

For much of Raising Kanan, Unique has been driven by ego, status, and a desire to be on top. However, Joey hinted that viewers will see a different perspective emerge as the story progresses.

“This was a man who was purely motivated by ego and power,” he said. “We finally come to a perspective in seeing what is important.”

While fans have spent years analyzing Unique’s decisions, Joey believes there is still much the audience doesn’t know about the character.

“I think there’s misunderstandings about everyone,” he said.

The actor pointed out that viewers never fully see the experiences that shaped Unique before the events of the series.

“Obviously something in the way that he was raised contributed to how he shows up today,” Joey explained. “Seeking that power, wanting to be number one so bad, wanting to be on top, wanting to be the center of attention.”

Although audiences may never get a complete backstory, Joey believes understanding those influences helps explain the man Unique has become.

“What made Unique this way?” he said. “Because it’s cool to be fly. Unique is a different type of fly.”

When asked why Raising Kanan and the Power Universe continue to resonate with Black audiences more than a decade after the franchise debuted, Joey offered a simple answer.

“We love drama. We love drama. We love drama,” he said with a laugh.

At its core, he believes the series succeeds because it blends family dynamics, conflict, and compelling characters that viewers genuinely care about.

“When you take a concept that Black people love and then you mix it with a bunch of people who can play the characters, people that they already love who can play the characters, it’s just a hit show.”

Judging by the continued popularity of Unique, fans would likely agree.

A new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs Friday, June 26, on TV and the STARZ app.

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‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Joey Bada$$ Reflects On Fly, Fleeing Unique’s One-Of-A-Kind Connection To The Fans was originally published on bossip.com