Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tenth Anniversary of Michael Jackson Death
Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death

Seventeen years ago, the whole world stopped as we all heard the news of losing one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication while preparing for his “This Is It” comeback tour residency in London.

With the Lionsgate biopic Michael, based on the life of the superstar, continuing to rise at the box office, nearing $1 billion, fans across the world still feel the lingering grief of losing the entertainer in a rawer sense.

On Instagram, Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael and who portrayed the entertainer in the biopic, shared a picture of his uncle on social media and stated: “17 years and missed every single day.”

Every year, family, friends, coworkers and fans mark the anniversary of Jackson’s death with personal stories, artwork, photos, and even visiting his grave at Forest Lawn and leaving flowers and other memorabilia.

As we celebrate the impact of the King of Pop and his contribution to music, entertainment, and humanitarianism–– here are how fans across the globe are reminiscing and honoring the superstar today.

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death was originally published on foxync.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down ‘Hilarious’ Pregnancy Rumors After Being Flooded With Confusing ‘Congratulations’ Texts

14 Items
Black Music Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black Artists That Redefined the R&B Sound

67 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Black Music Month 2026 Assets
Music  |  Nia Noelle

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Celebrates Black Music Month 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close