K. Michelle Says Shaboozey ‘Doesn’t Like Black Women’

K. Michelle alleges Shaboozey stopped communicating after she mentioned working together on music.

She argues some artists only reach out for image benefits, not to genuinely support other Black artists.

K. Michelle expresses disappointment that opportunities for unity are sometimes replaced by silence in country music.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

K. Michelle is sharing her frustrations after what she describes as a disappointing experience with fellow country artist Shaboozey.

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During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the singer opened up about an alleged collaboration that never happened, claiming Shaboozey stopped communicating after she mentioned working together on music. According to K. Michelle, the two had exchanged friendly direct messages, and she said his A&R representative had also been trying to connect with her.

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She explained that the conversations were positive until she brought up the possibility of recording a song together. That’s when, she claims, the communication suddenly ended.

K. Michelle made it clear that her issue wasn’t about missing out on a feature. She said she rarely asks other artists to collaborate and emphasized that she already has major names attached to her upcoming project, including country icon Dolly Parton. Instead, she said what bothered her most was being ignored rather than receiving an honest answer.

She explained that a simple “no” would have been easier to accept than silence.

The singer also suggested that some artists only reach out when it benefits their image. Referring to her alleged interaction with Shaboozey, she claimed he appeared interested in staying connected to urban audiences but wasn’t willing to support another Black artist when it mattered.

K. Michelle then made an even stronger allegation, saying, “I don’t need no feature from you. Once they find out you don’t like Black women, it’s over for you anyway.”

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Shaboozey has not publicly addressed or responded to K. Michelle’s comments.

While much of the conversation centered on the alleged collaboration, K. Michelle said the situation reflects a larger problem within country music. She pointed out that there are still relatively few Black artists with national recognition in the genre and argued that they should be supporting one another instead of creating unnecessary divisions.

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“We do each other so bad,” she said, expressing disappointment that opportunities for unity are sometimes replaced by silence.

The conversation comes as country music continues to become more diverse. In recent years, artists like Beyoncé, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Shaboozey and K. Michelle have helped bring greater visibility to Black performers in a genre that has historically offered limited opportunities.

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Although K. Michelle’s comments quickly sparked discussion online, the claims remain one-sided. Until Shaboozey responds publicly, only her version of the events has been shared.

Still, her interview has reignited conversations about collaboration, communication and support among Black artists working to expand their presence in country music.

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