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20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Tay Keith Produced

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, who passed away at just 29 years old.

The Memphis native helped shape the sound of modern rap with his hard-hitting drums, unforgettable producer tag, and chart-topping records for some of the biggest names in music.

Most fans know Tay Keith for producing massive hits like “SICKO MODE,” “Nonstop,” and “Look Alive.” But his catalog runs much deeper than that.

Here are 20 songs you may not have realized were produced or co-produced by Tay Keith.