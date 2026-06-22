Music Industry Titan Clive Davis Passes Away at 94

Davis founded Arista Records and signed major artists like Aretha Franklin and Alicia Keys.

He had a knack for identifying talent and guiding artists to stardom, becoming a household name himself.

Despite legal issues, Davis bounced back to continue his successful music career well into the 21st century.

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Clive Davis, the music industry executive who founded Arista Records and launched the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and many others, has passed away at the age of 94.

His family confirmed with the New York Times that Davis died at his home in Manhattan on Monday, June 22. Davis was recently hospitalized with respiratory issues.

For over half a century, Davis made a name for himself as one of the go-to figures in the music industry. In fact, from Janis Joplin to Miles Davis and Carlos Santana to Alicia Keys, his ear for talent and star quality made him one of the few executives to become a household name.

From Lawyer To Starmaker

Born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, Davis was raised by his electrician father Herman and stay-at-home mother Florence. Both of his parents passed within 11 months of each other while Davis was at NYU on scholarship. Upon graduation, he received another scholarship to Harvard Law School.

Davis’ entrance into the music industry came in 1956 when he accepted a position as an in-house lawyer at Columbia Records. There, he handled contract negotiations with artists such as Bob Dylan and Barbra Streisand. Davis quickly moved up the ranks. As a result, he became president of Columbia in 1967.

Reshaping the label in a major way, Davis brought a plethora of artists to the label, including Billy Joel, Santana, Chicago, Aerosmith, and more. However, Davis was fired from the label in 1973 amid a lawsuit claiming that he used company funds for personal expenses.

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The Bounce Back: Founding Arista Records

After overcoming legal issues, including accusations of payola and tax issues, Davis took over the Bell label and renamed it Arista in 1974. He quickly scored a #1 hit with “Mandy” by Barry Manilow. Barry Manilow was one of the few artists kept after the Bell acquisition.

Throughout the 1970s, Arista signed Lou Reed, Gil Scott-Haron, and Patti Smith while also reviving the careers of Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin.

However, Davis’ biggest success story came in 1983, when he signed 19-year-old Whitney Houston to his label. Under Davis’ guidance, Houston would become one of the biggest-selling female artists of all time. She scored seven consecutive Number One singles and sold more than 50 million records. Houston and Davis would continue their long partnership until her passing in 2012.

Davis would continue to make waves in the industry well into the 21st century, launching J Records in 2000 following his departure from Arista. There, he helped guide the career of newcomer Alicia Keys. Moreover, he breathed new life into the careers of Luther Vandross, Jamie Foxx, and Monica.

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, prior to the release of his documentary The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Davis discussed how he continued his journey in the music business.

“I still love it,” he said. “Whether it’s doing those albums, or doing my Grammy party every year, it’s a great feeling. I got into this totally by luck, and it’s just wonderfully fulfilling.”

Davis leaves behind sons Fred, Mitchell and Doug; daughter Lauren Davis; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his partner, Greg Schriefer.

Music Industry Titan Clive Davis Passes Away at 94 was originally published on majicatl.com