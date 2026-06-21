VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 2: DISCIPLINE & CONSISTENCY

We pray for elevation but struggle with consistency. We ask God for overflow but overlook the daily habits that produce it. We want the outcome without committing to the process, and if we’re honest, that’s where many of us get stuck.

We love big wins, but we often avoid the small disciplines that make them possible.

Luke 16:10 makes it plain:

“He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much.”

God isn’t just watching how we handle major opportunities. He’s paying attention to how we manage the small things. Because it’s not the big moments that shape our lives. It’s what we do every day.

That means showing up on time matters. Following through matters. Keeping your word matters. Being dependable when nobody is watching matters. Staying committed after the excitement wears off matters.

Discipline isn’t easy, and it was never meant to be.

It will challenge your comfort. It will stretch your patience. It will require you to show up on days when you’re tired, distracted, frustrated, or simply don’t feel like it.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That’s because discipline doesn’t wait for motivation. It moves whether motivation shows up or not.

It’s choosing the gym when the bed feels better. It’s staying focused when distractions are everywhere. It’s doing quality work when nobody is applauding. It’s continuing to pray, grow, and trust God even when progress feels slow.

The reality is that discipline may feel uncomfortable in the moment, but it produces something powerful over time.

Discipline and consistency work together. Discipline helps you stay consistent, and consistency creates results.

In everyday life, this might look like doing your job well even when you feel overlooked. It might mean showing up intentionally in your relationships instead of only when it’s convenient. It could mean staying committed to a goal long after the excitement of starting has faded.

Because discipline isn’t emotional. It’s intentional.

And inconsistency has a cost.

It delays progress. It creates frustration. It keeps us trapped in cycles we’ve been trying to break.

Consistency, on the other hand, builds trust. Trust with God. Trust with others. Trust with yourself.

Discipline isn’t glamorous. It won’t always be noticed. It doesn’t usually receive applause.

But it works.

God doesn’t just bless potential. He blesses consistency. He trusts what He can rely on.