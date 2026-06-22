Focus, Friends! Comedy Legend Garrett Morris Responds To THAT Viral Man Meat Photo Shared By Taraji P. Henson, Urges People To Vote

Source: Bobby Bank / Natasha Moustache

Saturday Night Live and The Jamie Foxx Show alum Garrett Morris unknowingly caused a stir when actress Taraji P. Henson shared a photo of him that had eyes bulging.

The legendary funny man pulled up to show Henson love during her Broadway debut—an adaptation of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone alongside Cedric The Entertainer and longtime theater legend Ruben Santiago Hudson—and the pair posed for a photo together. Unbeknownst to either Henson or Morris, there was a third member of the picture who became the topic of internet conversation. As Morris was sitting during the candid, his *ahem* member was on display in a very bold way. Word got back to Uncle Junior, and he took it all in stride.

“It seems I’ve caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,” he said into a tiny microphone attached to a hair pick. “Now, I don’t mind holding up these stereotypes usually given to Black men. But ladies and gentlemen, I’m more than a body. I’m a brain too.”

He continued,

“Look, I have been [photographed] with Emmy winners, Oscar winners, Tony winners, and never did I think I would be upstaged by my penis.”

He went on to urge people to use their right to vote just as much as they use their free will to troll on the internet.

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“I want you to vote, okay?” he said. “I was here during that Civil Rights Movement. I actually saw Martin Luther King preach about us fighting for our rights… vote and buy my book!”

Heard you, Unc!

Taraji has since removed the photo from the carousel of photos, which also included pictures of her alongside Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Mackie and Taylour Paige.

The Oscar-nominated actress previously discussed a desire to make her way back to her theater roots since making her mark in both TV and film. However, it was Debbie Allen’s involvement in this production that helped Henson make the decision.

“She’s been a part of my journey since I was at Howard University,” Henson told Broadway.com. “She and her sister, Phylicia Rashad, established a scholarship in honor of their father. I was six months pregnant and I didn’t know how I was going to finish school, and I auditioned for that award and won.”

Allen will also direct a film adaptation of the play, produced by two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. No word yet on whether Henson will reprise her role as Bertha Holly in it.

Focus, Friends! Comedy Legend Garrett Morris Responds To THAT Viral Man Meat Photo Shared By Taraji P. Henson, Urges People To Vote was originally published on bossip.com